Plant Defenses quiz #2 Flashcards

How long does it take for a ring-barked tree to die?
A ring-barked tree can die within a few weeks to months, depending on the species and environmental conditions, as the process disrupts the flow of nutrients and water.What will the mimosa plant do if you touch it?
The mimosa plant will fold its leaves inward and droop when touched, as a defense mechanism against herbivores.How may a plant respond to severe heat stress?
Plants may close their stomata to reduce water loss and produce heat shock proteins to protect cellular structures during severe heat stress.Which of the following is strengthened by a substance called lignin? A) Cuticle B) Cell wall C) Trichomes D) Stomata
B) Cell wallWhat is apical dominance?
Apical dominance is the phenomenon where the main central stem of the plant is dominant over other side stems, primarily due to the presence of auxin.Which of the following plant structures is not a defense against herbivory? A) Thorns B) Spines C) Trichomes D) Stomata
D) StomataWhich of the following is an incorrect example for adaptation in plants? A) Thorns for defense B) Deep roots for water access C) Bright flowers for pollination D) Thin leaves for water conservation
D) Thin leaves for water conservationWhich of the following are dead at maturity? A) Parenchyma cells B) Sclerenchyma cells C) Collenchyma cells D) Meristematic cells
B) Sclerenchyma cellsWhat is the primary function of the cuticle in plants?
The primary function of the cuticle is to prevent water loss and act as a physical barrier against pathogens.How do protease inhibitors function as a plant defense mechanism?
Protease inhibitors block digestive enzymes in herbivores, making it difficult for them to digest plant material and deterring further feeding.