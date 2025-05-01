Plant Defenses quiz #3 Flashcards
How do plants use the hypersensitive response to limit the spread of pathogens?
The hypersensitive response involves rapid, localized cell death at the site of infection, which prevents the pathogen from spreading to other parts of the plant.Describe two ways plants defend themselves against herbivores.
Plants defend against herbivores using physical structures like thorns and trichomes, and chemical defenses such as protease inhibitors, which disrupt herbivore digestion and deter feeding.What is the primary function of the plant cuticle in defense against pathogens?
The cuticle acts as a physical barrier that prevents pathogens like bacteria, fungi, and viruses from entering the plant.How do plants recognize the presence of pathogens to trigger inducible defenses?
Plants use pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) to detect general features of pathogens and activate their immune responses.What is the hypersensitive response in plants, and what does it accomplish?
The hypersensitive response is a rapid, localized cell death at the infection site, which prevents the pathogen from spreading to other parts of the plant.How does systemic acquired resistance differ from the hypersensitive response in plants?
Systemic acquired resistance is a slower, plant-wide response that strengthens defenses throughout the plant, while the hypersensitive response is rapid and localized.What signaling molecule is involved in activating systemic acquired resistance in plants?
Salicylic acid is produced at the infection site and transported throughout the plant to trigger systemic acquired resistance.Name two physical defenses plants use against herbivores.
Plants use thorns, spines, and trichomes as physical barriers to deter herbivores from feeding on them.How do protease inhibitors help plants defend against herbivores?
Protease inhibitors block digestive enzymes in herbivores, making it difficult for them to digest plant material and causing them to avoid the plant.Describe one way plants use chemical signals to recruit help against herbivores.
Some plants release chemical attractants when attacked by herbivores, which draw parasitoid wasps that attack and kill the herbivores.