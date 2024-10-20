Plant Development quiz #2 Flashcards

What is another plant adaptation that helps a plant reproduce?
Producing flowers and fruits is a plant adaptation that helps in reproduction by attracting pollinators and aiding in seed dispersal.
Which best describes the different features of plant life cycles?
Plant life cycles include stages such as germination, vegetative development, and reproductive development, involving structures like roots, leaves, stems, and flowers.
Which of the following methods is used when working with orchids? A) Grafting B) Cloning C) Tissue culture D) Seed planting
C) Tissue culture
How do different plant structures increase the chances for successful reproduction?
Structures like flowers attract pollinators, fruits aid in seed dispersal, and roots and stems provide stability and nutrient transport.
What is the first structure to emerge from a germinating seed?
The radicle, which develops into the root, is the first structure to emerge from a germinating seed.
In a plant, what is the role of the apical meristem?
The apical meristem is responsible for the growth of new tissues at the tips of roots and shoots, enabling the plant to grow in length.
What causes differential growth in stem plant cells?
Differential growth in stem plant cells is caused by the hormone auxin, which influences cell elongation and division.
A spore begins to grow into a new plant. What is this process called?
This process is called germination.
In plant cells, what is the function of the cell wall?
The cell wall provides structural support, protection, and helps maintain cell shape.
Some plants produce fruit which contains their seeds. How does producing fruit benefit the plant?
Producing fruit aids in seed dispersal by attracting animals that eat the fruit and spread the seeds.
In a plant, what is the function of the vascular tissue?
Vascular tissue, including xylem and phloem, transports water, nutrients, and food throughout the plant.
Pollen grains develop in which structure?
Pollen grains develop in the anthers of flowers.
What process is most important in the expansion of plant cells?
Cell elongation, driven by water uptake and turgor pressure, is most important in the expansion of plant cells.
What contains the sperm cells in a plant?
Pollen grains contain the sperm cells in a plant.
Which type of plant cell is undifferentiated?
Meristematic cells are undifferentiated plant cells capable of division and differentiation.
What would happen to the plant if you removed the apical bud?
Removing the apical bud would promote lateral growth, as the suppression of lateral buds by the apical bud is removed.
What type of cells does the ground meristem make?
The ground meristem produces ground tissue, which differentiates into cells like parenchyma, collenchyma, and sclerenchyma.
How do cells in a meristem differ from cells in other types of plant tissue?
Meristem cells are undifferentiated and capable of continuous division, unlike differentiated cells in other plant tissues.
If a sperm cell fertilizes an ovule in a plant, what develops?
A fertilized ovule develops into a seed containing the plant embryo.
The sapling of a pine tree grows to adulthood. What is the next step in its life cycle?
The next step is reproductive development, where the tree produces cones and seeds.
What is the dominant shape of a pea pod? How do you know?
The dominant shape of a pea pod is typically elongated and curved, as determined by genetic traits.
Which of the following is a true statement about plant reproduction? A) All plants reproduce sexually B) Some plants can reproduce asexually C) Plants do not require water for reproduction D) All plants produce flowers
B) Some plants can reproduce asexually
In which of the following structures of a plant are apical meristems found? A) Leaves B) Roots C) Stems D) Flowers
B) Roots and C) Stems
What is the primary function of the phloem in vascular plants?
The primary function of the phloem is to transport sugars and other metabolic products downward from the leaves.
What are plant cell walls composed of?
Plant cell walls are primarily composed of cellulose.