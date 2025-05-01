Plant Development quiz #3 Flashcards
Plant Development quiz #3
How do asymmetric cell divisions contribute to the formation of the plant embryo and its support structures during early development?
Asymmetric cell divisions produce an apical cell, which forms the plant embryo, and a basal cell, which forms support structures like the suspensor.What is the main difference between plant and animal cell movement during embryogenesis?
Plant cells do not migrate due to their rigid cell walls, whereas animal cells can move to form specialized structures.What are the two main products of the first asymmetric cell division in a plant zygote?
The first asymmetric division produces an apical cell, which forms the plant embryo, and a basal cell, which forms support structures like the suspensor.What is the function of the shoot apical meristem in plant development?
The shoot apical meristem gives rise to organs such as flowers and leaves, enabling continuous growth.Name the three primary embryonic tissues formed along the radial axis in plant development.
The three primary embryonic tissues are the epidermis, ground tissue, and vascular tissue.How does the plant hormone auxin influence embryonic development?
Auxin acts as a morphogen, providing positional information that guides differentiation during plant development.What is the main difference between plant and animal cell fate after differentiation?
Unlike animal cells, some plant cells can dedifferentiate and become different types of cells, allowing regeneration from clippings.What structures do the cotyledons and hypocotyl form in the plant embryo?
Cotyledons form the embryonic leaves, and the hypocotyl forms the embryonic stem.What is the role of the suspensor in plant embryogenesis?
The suspensor, formed from the basal cell, provides support to the developing plant embryo, similar to the placenta in mammals.How do radial cell divisions contribute to plant embryonic structure?
Radial cell divisions create layers of cells from the center outward, helping to establish the plant's radial axis and tissue organization.