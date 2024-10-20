Introduction to Population Ecology quiz #3 Flashcards
How does age structure help us predict population growth?
It indicates the proportion of individuals in reproductive and pre-reproductive age groups, suggesting potential for growth.What happens when a population nears carrying capacity?
Growth rate slows as resources become limited, leading to increased competition and mortality.Which of the following does not affect a population's size? A) Birth rate B) Death rate C) Immigration D) Color of individuals
D) Color of individualsWhich of the following is a population? A) All the animals in a zoo B) All the humans in a city C) All the plants in a garden D) All the fish in a pond
B) All the humans in a city