Introduction to Population Ecology quiz #3 Flashcards

Introduction to Population Ecology quiz #3
  • How does age structure help us predict population growth?
    It indicates the proportion of individuals in reproductive and pre-reproductive age groups, suggesting potential for growth.
  • What happens when a population nears carrying capacity?
    Growth rate slows as resources become limited, leading to increased competition and mortality.
  • Which of the following does not affect a population's size? A) Birth rate B) Death rate C) Immigration D) Color of individuals
    D) Color of individuals
  • Which of the following is a population? A) All the animals in a zoo B) All the humans in a city C) All the plants in a garden D) All the fish in a pond
    B) All the humans in a city