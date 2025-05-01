Introduction to Population Ecology quiz #4 Flashcards
How is a population defined in ecology?
A population is defined as all individuals of the same species living in the same area at the same time, with boundaries that can be natural or arbitrarily set by ecologists.Why is population density a more useful metric than population size for comparing populations in different regions?
Population density accounts for the area occupied, allowing standardized comparisons of how crowded populations are, regardless of the size of the region.How do births and immigration affect a population?
Births and immigration add individuals to a population, increasing its size.What is a metapopulation?
A metapopulation is a group of spatially separated local populations of the same species that are connected by migration.Why are metapopulations generally more stable than local populations?
Metapopulations are more stable because migration between local populations can recolonize extinct patches, reducing the risk of total extinction.What characterizes a clumped dispersion pattern and why is it common?
Clumped dispersion occurs when individuals aggregate in groups or patches, often due to resource distribution or social behaviors, and is the most common pattern in nature.What is random dispersion and when does it typically occur?
Random dispersion is when individuals are spaced unpredictably, often seen in plants with wind-dispersed seeds.Can a population exhibit more than one type of dispersion pattern over time?
Yes, a population's dispersion pattern can change over time and is not limited to just one type.What is the significance of using arbitrary versus natural boundaries in defining populations?
Arbitrary boundaries are set by researchers for convenience, while natural boundaries are defined by physical features; both help in focusing ecological studies.What is the relationship between resource distribution and dispersion patterns in populations?
Resource distribution often influences dispersion patterns; clumped resources lead to clumped dispersion, while uniform resources and competition can lead to uniform dispersion.