Introduction to Population Ecology quiz #4 Flashcards

A population is defined as all individuals of the same species living in the same area at the same time, with boundaries that can be natural or arbitrarily set by ecologists.

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How is a population defined in ecology? A population is defined as all individuals of the same species living in the same area at the same time, with boundaries that can be natural or arbitrarily set by ecologists.

Why is population density a more useful metric than population size for comparing populations in different regions? Population density accounts for the area occupied, allowing standardized comparisons of how crowded populations are, regardless of the size of the region.

How do births and immigration affect a population? Births and immigration add individuals to a population, increasing its size.

What is a metapopulation? A metapopulation is a group of spatially separated local populations of the same species that are connected by migration.

Why are metapopulations generally more stable than local populations? Metapopulations are more stable because migration between local populations can recolonize extinct patches, reducing the risk of total extinction.

What characterizes a clumped dispersion pattern and why is it common? Clumped dispersion occurs when individuals aggregate in groups or patches, often due to resource distribution or social behaviors, and is the most common pattern in nature.