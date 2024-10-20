Population Sampling Methods exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Transects Lines of known position and length extending through a habitat for counting organisms.

What are quadrats used for? Quadrats are used to sample stationary or slow-moving organisms by counting the number within a rectangular plot.

Mark and Recapture Method A method for estimating population size by capturing, marking, releasing, and recapturing individuals.

What is the equation used in the mark and recapture method? The equation is mn=rc, where m is the number of marked individuals in the first capture, n is the total population size, r is the number of marked individuals in the second capture, and c is the total size of the second capture.

Molecular Tools Techniques involving genetic analysis to estimate population size based on genetic diversity.

What does high genetic diversity indicate in population sampling? High genetic diversity indicates a large population size.

What is the main assumption of the mark and recapture method? Marked individuals must fully mix between captures.

What is a quadrat? A rectangular plot used for sampling organisms at random or regular intervals.

What does low genetic diversity indicate? Low genetic diversity indicates a small population size.

What is the purpose of using transects in population sampling? To count the number of organisms along a line or within a certain distance from the line.

What is the second assumption of the mark and recapture method? Marked and unmarked individuals are equally likely to be captured.

What is the third assumption of the mark and recapture method? The population size is stable during the sampling period.

How are molecular tools used in population sampling? By analyzing DNA sequences to determine genetic diversity and estimate population size.

What is the purpose of the mark and recapture method? To estimate the total population size of mobile organisms.

What is the first step in the mark and recapture method? Capture and mark a subset of the population.

What is the second step in the mark and recapture method? Release the marked individuals and allow them to mix back into the population.

What is the third step in the mark and recapture method? Recapture individuals and count how many are marked.

What does the variable 'm' represent in the mark and recapture equation? The number of marked individuals in the first capture.

What does the variable 'n' represent in the mark and recapture equation? The unknown total population size.

What does the variable 'r' represent in the mark and recapture equation? The number of marked individuals in the second capture.

What does the variable 'c' represent in the mark and recapture equation? The total size of the second capture.

Why are transects and quadrats not suitable for mobile organisms? Because mobile organisms tend to scatter away from the sampling area.

What is the main idea behind using molecular tools in population sampling? To estimate population size based on the genetic diversity of sampled individuals.

What is the purpose of using quadrats in combination with transects? To sample organisms at regular intervals along a transect line.

What is the significance of genetic diversity in population sampling? It helps determine whether the population size is large or small.

What is the main challenge in sampling highly mobile organisms? It is difficult to count them accurately as they move around a lot.

What is the role of algebra in the mark and recapture method? To solve for the unknown total population size using the equation mn=rc.