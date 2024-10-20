Skip to main content
Population Sampling Methods exam Flashcards

Population Sampling Methods exam
  • Transects
    Lines of known position and length extending through a habitat for counting organisms.
  • What are quadrats used for?
    Quadrats are used to sample stationary or slow-moving organisms by counting the number within a rectangular plot.
  • Mark and Recapture Method
    A method for estimating population size by capturing, marking, releasing, and recapturing individuals.
  • What is the equation used in the mark and recapture method?
    The equation is mn=rc, where m is the number of marked individuals in the first capture, n is the total population size, r is the number of marked individuals in the second capture, and c is the total size of the second capture.
  • Molecular Tools
    Techniques involving genetic analysis to estimate population size based on genetic diversity.
  • What does high genetic diversity indicate in population sampling?
    High genetic diversity indicates a large population size.
  • What is the main assumption of the mark and recapture method?
    Marked individuals must fully mix between captures.
  • What is a quadrat?
    A rectangular plot used for sampling organisms at random or regular intervals.
  • What does low genetic diversity indicate?
    Low genetic diversity indicates a small population size.
  • What is the purpose of using transects in population sampling?
    To count the number of organisms along a line or within a certain distance from the line.
  • What is the second assumption of the mark and recapture method?
    Marked and unmarked individuals are equally likely to be captured.
  • What is the third assumption of the mark and recapture method?
    The population size is stable during the sampling period.
  • How are molecular tools used in population sampling?
    By analyzing DNA sequences to determine genetic diversity and estimate population size.
  • What is the purpose of the mark and recapture method?
    To estimate the total population size of mobile organisms.
  • What is the first step in the mark and recapture method?
    Capture and mark a subset of the population.
  • What is the second step in the mark and recapture method?
    Release the marked individuals and allow them to mix back into the population.
  • What is the third step in the mark and recapture method?
    Recapture individuals and count how many are marked.
  • What does the variable 'm' represent in the mark and recapture equation?
    The number of marked individuals in the first capture.
  • What does the variable 'n' represent in the mark and recapture equation?
    The unknown total population size.
  • What does the variable 'r' represent in the mark and recapture equation?
    The number of marked individuals in the second capture.
  • What does the variable 'c' represent in the mark and recapture equation?
    The total size of the second capture.
  • Why are transects and quadrats not suitable for mobile organisms?
    Because mobile organisms tend to scatter away from the sampling area.
  • What is the main idea behind using molecular tools in population sampling?
    To estimate population size based on the genetic diversity of sampled individuals.
  • What is the purpose of using quadrats in combination with transects?
    To sample organisms at regular intervals along a transect line.
  • What is the significance of genetic diversity in population sampling?
    It helps determine whether the population size is large or small.
  • What is the main challenge in sampling highly mobile organisms?
    It is difficult to count them accurately as they move around a lot.
  • What is the role of algebra in the mark and recapture method?
    To solve for the unknown total population size using the equation mn=rc.
  • What is the importance of the assumptions in the mark and recapture method?
    They ensure the accuracy and reliability of the population size estimate.