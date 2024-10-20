Population Sampling Methods exam Flashcards
Population Sampling Methods exam
Terms in this set (28)
- TransectsLines of known position and length extending through a habitat for counting organisms.
- What are quadrats used for?Quadrats are used to sample stationary or slow-moving organisms by counting the number within a rectangular plot.
- Mark and Recapture MethodA method for estimating population size by capturing, marking, releasing, and recapturing individuals.
- What is the equation used in the mark and recapture method?The equation is mn=rc, where m is the number of marked individuals in the first capture, n is the total population size, r is the number of marked individuals in the second capture, and c is the total size of the second capture.
- Molecular ToolsTechniques involving genetic analysis to estimate population size based on genetic diversity.
- What does high genetic diversity indicate in population sampling?High genetic diversity indicates a large population size.
- What is the main assumption of the mark and recapture method?Marked individuals must fully mix between captures.
- What is a quadrat?A rectangular plot used for sampling organisms at random or regular intervals.
- What does low genetic diversity indicate?Low genetic diversity indicates a small population size.
- What is the purpose of using transects in population sampling?To count the number of organisms along a line or within a certain distance from the line.
- What is the second assumption of the mark and recapture method?Marked and unmarked individuals are equally likely to be captured.
- What is the third assumption of the mark and recapture method?The population size is stable during the sampling period.
- How are molecular tools used in population sampling?By analyzing DNA sequences to determine genetic diversity and estimate population size.
- What is the purpose of the mark and recapture method?To estimate the total population size of mobile organisms.
- What is the first step in the mark and recapture method?Capture and mark a subset of the population.
- What is the second step in the mark and recapture method?Release the marked individuals and allow them to mix back into the population.
- What is the third step in the mark and recapture method?Recapture individuals and count how many are marked.
- What does the variable 'm' represent in the mark and recapture equation?The number of marked individuals in the first capture.
- What does the variable 'n' represent in the mark and recapture equation?The unknown total population size.
- What does the variable 'r' represent in the mark and recapture equation?The number of marked individuals in the second capture.
- What does the variable 'c' represent in the mark and recapture equation?The total size of the second capture.
- Why are transects and quadrats not suitable for mobile organisms?Because mobile organisms tend to scatter away from the sampling area.
- What is the main idea behind using molecular tools in population sampling?To estimate population size based on the genetic diversity of sampled individuals.
- What is the purpose of using quadrats in combination with transects?To sample organisms at regular intervals along a transect line.
- What is the significance of genetic diversity in population sampling?It helps determine whether the population size is large or small.
- What is the main challenge in sampling highly mobile organisms?It is difficult to count them accurately as they move around a lot.
- What is the role of algebra in the mark and recapture method?To solve for the unknown total population size using the equation mn=rc.
- What is the importance of the assumptions in the mark and recapture method?They ensure the accuracy and reliability of the population size estimate.