Porifera and Cnideria quiz #2 Flashcards

Porifera and Cnideria quiz #2
Which of the following is a characteristic of cnidarians? A) Bilateral symmetry B) Presence of cnidocytes C) Closed circulatory system D) Exoskeleton made of chitin
B) Presence of cnidocytesWhat are cnidocytes?
Cnidocytes are specialized stinging cells found in cnidarians, containing nematocysts that can fire a penetrating barb to capture prey.How do sponges feed?
Sponges eat by using choanocytes to capture food particles from water and digest them intracellularly through phagocytosis.Which type of cnidarians only have the polyp form? A) Jellyfish B) Sea anemones C) Corals D) Hydra
D) HydraWhat is the process of asexual reproduction in sponges?
Sponges reproduce asexually through budding, where a new individual grows from the body of the parent sponge.Which of the following is not a feature common to all cnidarians? A) Radial symmetry B) Gastrovascular cavity C) Cnidocytes D) Bilateral symmetry
Sponges get nutrients by filtering water through their bodies, capturing food particles with choanocytes, and digesting them intracellularly.What occurs when a cnidarian stinging cell (cnidocyte) is touched?
Sponges get their food by drawing water through their bodies, capturing food particles with choanocytes, and digesting them intracellularly.Why are ostia important to sponges?
Ostia are important to sponges because they are the small openings through which water enters the sponge's body, allowing for filter feeding.What are the defining characteristics of the phylum Porifera?
Sponges attain food by filtering water through their bodies, capturing food particles with choanocytes, and digesting them intracellularly.Cnidarians and sponges have which of the following in common? A) Radial symmetry B) Filter feeding C) Aquatic habitat D) Bilateral symmetry
C) Aquatic habitatWhat are the two body forms of cnidarians?
The two body forms of cnidarians are polyps and medusae.