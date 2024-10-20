Skip to main content
Porifera and Cnideria quiz #2 Flashcards

Porifera and Cnideria quiz #2
  • Which of the following is a characteristic of cnidarians? A) Bilateral symmetry B) Presence of cnidocytes C) Closed circulatory system D) Exoskeleton made of chitin
    B) Presence of cnidocytes
  • What are cnidocytes?
    Cnidocytes are specialized stinging cells found in cnidarians, containing nematocysts that can fire a penetrating barb to capture prey.
  • How do sponges feed?
    Sponges feed by filter feeding, drawing water through their bodies and capturing suspended food particles with choanocytes, which then perform phagocytosis.
  • Which type of cnidarians only have the polyp form? A) Jellyfish B) Sea anemones C) Corals D) Hydra
    D) Hydra
  • What is the process of asexual reproduction in sponges?
    Sponges reproduce asexually through budding, where a new individual grows from the body of the parent sponge.
  • Which of the following is not a feature common to all cnidarians? A) Radial symmetry B) Gastrovascular cavity C) Cnidocytes D) Bilateral symmetry
    D) Bilateral symmetry
  • What occurs when a cnidarian stinging cell (cnidocyte) is touched?
    When a cnidocyte is touched, it triggers the nematocyst to fire a barb that can penetrate and immobilize prey.
  • Why are ostia important to sponges?
    Ostia are important to sponges because they are the small openings through which water enters the sponge's body, allowing for filter feeding.
  • What are the defining characteristics of the phylum Porifera?
    The defining characteristics of Porifera include being hermaphroditic filter feeders with a spongocoel, choanocytes, and the ability to reproduce both sexually and asexually.
  • Cnidarians and sponges have which of the following in common? A) Radial symmetry B) Filter feeding C) Aquatic habitat D) Bilateral symmetry
    C) Aquatic habitat
  • What are the two body forms of cnidarians?
    The two body forms of cnidarians are polyps and medusae.