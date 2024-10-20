Post-Translational Modification exam Flashcards
Post-translational modifications (PTMs)
Covalent alterations that regulate protein activity after translation.
What is methylation?
The addition of a methyl group (CH3) to a protein.
Acetylation
The addition of an acetyl group to a protein.
What is ubiquitination?
The addition of ubiquitin, a small protein, to another protein.
Phosphorylation
The addition of a phosphate group to a protein.
What is the role of PTMs in cellular processes?
They influence protein function, stability, and interactions.
Hydroxylation
The addition of a hydroxyl group to a protein.
What is lipidation?
The addition of a lipid to a protein.
Disulfide bonds
Covalent bonds that can link two separate proteins or occur within the same protein.
What is sulfonation?
The addition of a sulfur group to a protein.
Glycosylation
The addition of a carbohydrate to a protein.
What does PTM stand for?
Post-translational modification.
Why are PTMs important?
They are essential for understanding protein dynamics and their roles in biological functions.
What happens after translation is complete?
The polypeptide chain can undergo post-translational modifications.
What is the significance of covalent alterations in PTMs?
They control the protein's activity after translation.
What is the primary function of PTMs?
To regulate protein activity after translation.
What does the term 'post' in post-translational modification refer to?
After translation.
What are the four key types of PTMs to familiarize with?
Methylation, acetylation, ubiquitination, and phosphorylation.