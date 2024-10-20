Skip to main content
Post-Translational Modification exam Flashcards

Post-Translational Modification exam
  • Post-translational modifications (PTMs)

    Covalent alterations that regulate protein activity after translation.

  • What is methylation?

    The addition of a methyl group (CH3) to a protein.

  • Acetylation

    The addition of an acetyl group to a protein.

  • What is ubiquitination?

    The addition of ubiquitin, a small protein, to another protein.

  • Phosphorylation

    The addition of a phosphate group to a protein.

  • What is the role of PTMs in cellular processes?

    They influence protein function, stability, and interactions.

  • Hydroxylation

    The addition of a hydroxyl group to a protein.

  • What is lipidation?

    The addition of a lipid to a protein.

  • Disulfide bonds

    Covalent bonds that can link two separate proteins or occur within the same protein.

  • What is sulfonation?

    The addition of a sulfur group to a protein.

  • Glycosylation

    The addition of a carbohydrate to a protein.

  • What does PTM stand for?

    Post-translational modification.

  • Why are PTMs important?

    They are essential for understanding protein dynamics and their roles in biological functions.

  • What happens after translation is complete?

    The polypeptide chain can undergo post-translational modifications.

  • What is the significance of covalent alterations in PTMs?

    They control the protein's activity after translation.

  • What is the primary function of PTMs?

    To regulate protein activity after translation.

  • What does the term 'post' in post-translational modification refer to?

    After translation.

  • What are the four key types of PTMs to familiarize with?

    Methylation, acetylation, ubiquitination, and phosphorylation.