Post-Translational Modification quiz #2 Flashcards

Post-Translational Modification quiz #2
  • Which of the following processes is an example of a post-translational modification? A) Transcription B) Translation C) Phosphorylation D) Replication
    C) Phosphorylation
  • Which of the following is a post-translational modification of a polypeptide? A) Methylation B) RNA splicing C) DNA replication D) Protein synthesis
    A) Methylation
  • Post-translational modifications of proteins can affect which of the following? A) Protein synthesis B) Protein function and stability C) DNA replication D) RNA transcription
    B) Protein function and stability
  • Post-translational modifications of proteins may include which of the following processes? A) DNA replication B) RNA transcription C) Ubiquitination D) Protein synthesis
    C) Ubiquitination
  • Which of the following is an example of post-translational control? A) RNA splicing B) Protein folding C) Acetylation D) DNA replication
    C) Acetylation
  • What does the process of post-translational control refer to?
    Post-translational control refers to covalent alterations that regulate protein activity after translation.
  • Addition of ubiquitin marks proteins for which of the following? A) Transcription B) Degradation C) Translation D) Replication
    B) Degradation
  • Which occur during post-translational modification? A) Protein synthesis B) RNA transcription C) Covalent alterations like phosphorylation D) DNA replication
    C) Covalent alterations like phosphorylation
  • What is another name for post-translational control?
    Post-translational control is also known as post-translational modification (PTM).
  • Which of the following processes is an example of post-translational regulation? A) DNA replication B) RNA transcription C) Glycosylation D) Protein synthesis
    C) Glycosylation