Post-Translational Modification quiz #2 Flashcards

Post-Translational Modification quiz #2
Which of the following processes is an example of a post-translational modification? A) Transcription B) Translation C) Phosphorylation D) Replication
C) PhosphorylationWhich of the following is a post-translational modification of a polypeptide? A) Methylation B) RNA splicing C) DNA replication D) Protein synthesis
A) MethylationPost-translational modifications of proteins can affect which of the following? A) Protein synthesis B) Protein function and stability C) DNA replication D) RNA transcription
B) Protein function and stabilityPost-translational modifications of proteins may include which of the following processes? A) DNA replication B) RNA transcription C) Ubiquitination D) Protein synthesis
C) UbiquitinationWhich of the following is an example of post-translational control? A) RNA splicing B) Protein folding C) Acetylation D) DNA replication
C) AcetylationWhat does the process of post-translational control refer to?
Post-translational control refers to covalent alterations that regulate protein activity after translation.Addition of ubiquitin marks proteins for which of the following? A) Transcription B) Degradation C) Translation D) Replication
B) DegradationWhich occur during post-translational modification? A) Protein synthesis B) RNA transcription C) Covalent alterations like phosphorylation D) DNA replication
C) Covalent alterations like phosphorylationWhat is another name for post-translational control?
Post-translational control is also known as post-translational modification (PTM).Which of the following processes is an example of post-translational regulation? A) DNA replication B) RNA transcription C) Glycosylation D) Protein synthesis
C) Glycosylation