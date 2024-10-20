Prokaryote Cell Structures exam Flashcards
Prokaryote Cell Structures exam
- ProkaryotesOrganisms, including bacteria and archaea, that lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
- NucleoidThe region in a prokaryotic cell where the DNA is concentrated.
- What is the main structural difference between gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria?Gram-positive bacteria have a thick peptidoglycan layer, while gram-negative bacteria have a thin peptidoglycan layer and an outer membrane of lipopolysaccharides.
- PlasmidsSmall, extra-chromosomal DNA molecules found in prokaryotes.
- PeptidoglycanA polymer consisting of sugars and amino acids that forms a mesh-like layer outside the plasma membrane of most bacteria, providing structural support.
- What is the function of the cell wall in prokaryotes?To provide shape and protect the cell from osmotic pressure.
- Gram StainA staining technique used to classify bacteria based on the structure of their cell walls.
- What are fimbriae?Hair-like appendages that allow bacteria to adhere to surfaces.
- Capsule (or slime layer)A polysaccharide layer that surrounds some prokaryotic cells, providing protection and aiding in adherence to surfaces.
- EndosporesDormant, tough, and non-reproductive structures produced by some bacteria to survive extreme conditions.
- What is the role of flagella in prokaryotes?Flagella are used for locomotion and sometimes sensation.
- Pilus (or sex pilus)A tube-like appendage used by bacteria to transfer DNA during conjugation.
- ArchaeaA domain of prokaryotes that are biochemically distinct from bacteria and often found in extreme environments.
- What is a key biochemical difference between archaea and bacteria?Archaea lack peptidoglycan in their cell walls and have unique membrane compositions.
- ExtremophilesOrganisms, often archaea, that thrive in extreme environmental conditions.
- MethanogensA type of archaea that produces methane as a byproduct of their metabolism.
- What is the significance of prokaryotes in Earth's biomass?Prokaryotes make up 60% of Earth's biomass and are essential to ecological and evolutionary dynamics.
- ConjugationA process by which one bacterium transfers genetic material to another through direct contact.
- What is the function of the periplasmic space in gram-negative bacteria?It is a gap between the outer membrane and the plasma membrane, important for various cellular processes.
- ThermophilesArchaea that thrive in extremely hot environments, such as hot springs and hydrothermal vents.
- HalophilesArchaea that thrive in highly saline environments, such as the Dead Sea.
- What is the structure of prokaryotic DNA?Prokaryotic DNA is typically circular and double-stranded.
- LipopolysaccharidesMolecules consisting of lipids and polysaccharides that form the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria.
- What is the role of the capsule in prokaryotic cells?The capsule provides an additional protective layer and helps in adherence to surfaces.
- Gene TransferThe movement of genetic material between organisms, which can occur through processes like conjugation in prokaryotes.
- What are the main components of peptidoglycan?Peptidoglycan is composed of sugar chains cross-linked by small peptides.
- What is the function of endospores?Endospores allow bacteria to survive in harsh conditions by entering a dormant state.
- What is the significance of the Gram stain technique?It helps classify bacteria based on their cell wall structure, distinguishing between gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria.