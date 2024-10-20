Prokaryote Cell Structures exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Prokaryotes Organisms, including bacteria and archaea, that lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.

Nucleoid The region in a prokaryotic cell where the DNA is concentrated.

What is the main structural difference between gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria? Gram-positive bacteria have a thick peptidoglycan layer, while gram-negative bacteria have a thin peptidoglycan layer and an outer membrane of lipopolysaccharides.

Plasmids Small, extra-chromosomal DNA molecules found in prokaryotes.

Peptidoglycan A polymer consisting of sugars and amino acids that forms a mesh-like layer outside the plasma membrane of most bacteria, providing structural support.

What is the function of the cell wall in prokaryotes? To provide shape and protect the cell from osmotic pressure.

Gram Stain A staining technique used to classify bacteria based on the structure of their cell walls.

What are fimbriae? Hair-like appendages that allow bacteria to adhere to surfaces.

Capsule (or slime layer) A polysaccharide layer that surrounds some prokaryotic cells, providing protection and aiding in adherence to surfaces.

Endospores Dormant, tough, and non-reproductive structures produced by some bacteria to survive extreme conditions.

What is the role of flagella in prokaryotes? Flagella are used for locomotion and sometimes sensation.

Pilus (or sex pilus) A tube-like appendage used by bacteria to transfer DNA during conjugation.

Archaea A domain of prokaryotes that are biochemically distinct from bacteria and often found in extreme environments.

What is a key biochemical difference between archaea and bacteria? Archaea lack peptidoglycan in their cell walls and have unique membrane compositions.

Extremophiles Organisms, often archaea, that thrive in extreme environmental conditions.

Methanogens A type of archaea that produces methane as a byproduct of their metabolism.

What is the significance of prokaryotes in Earth's biomass? Prokaryotes make up 60% of Earth's biomass and are essential to ecological and evolutionary dynamics.

Conjugation A process by which one bacterium transfers genetic material to another through direct contact.

What is the function of the periplasmic space in gram-negative bacteria? It is a gap between the outer membrane and the plasma membrane, important for various cellular processes.

Thermophiles Archaea that thrive in extremely hot environments, such as hot springs and hydrothermal vents.

Halophiles Archaea that thrive in highly saline environments, such as the Dead Sea.

What is the structure of prokaryotic DNA? Prokaryotic DNA is typically circular and double-stranded.

Lipopolysaccharides Molecules consisting of lipids and polysaccharides that form the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria.

What is the role of the capsule in prokaryotic cells? The capsule provides an additional protective layer and helps in adherence to surfaces.

Gene Transfer The movement of genetic material between organisms, which can occur through processes like conjugation in prokaryotes.

What are the main components of peptidoglycan? Peptidoglycan is composed of sugar chains cross-linked by small peptides.

What is the function of endospores? Endospores allow bacteria to survive in harsh conditions by entering a dormant state.