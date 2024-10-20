Prokaryotic Diversity quiz #2 Flashcards
Prokaryotic Diversity quiz #2
Which of the following is an example of horizontal gene transfer in bacteria: transformation, transduction, conjugation, or binary fission?
Transformation, transduction, and conjugation are examples of horizontal gene transfer in bacteria, while binary fission is not.What is the shape of streptococci bacteria?
Streptococci bacteria are spherical and form chains.Which of the following is not a trait that is shared by most types of bacteria: peptidoglycan cell wall, nucleus, binary fission, or circular DNA?
A nucleus is not a trait shared by most types of bacteria, as they lack a true nucleus.Which of the following bacteria are the most prevalent in the human gut: Firmicutes, Cyanobacteria, Spirochetes, or Chlamydia?
Firmicutes are the most prevalent bacteria in the human gut.In what ways do prokaryotes differ from one another?
Prokaryotes differ in cell wall composition, metabolic pathways, shapes, and ecological roles.On which of the following surfaces can biofilms form: teeth, rocks, medical devices, or all of the above?
Biofilms can form on all of the above surfaces: teeth, rocks, and medical devices.Which of the following is not true of Coxiella burnetii: it is a gram-negative bacterium, it causes Q fever, it is an obligate intracellular pathogen, or it performs photosynthesis?
Coxiella burnetii does not perform photosynthesis.The spore is resistant to which of the following extreme environmental conditions: heat, radiation, desiccation, or all of the above?
The spore is resistant to all of the above: heat, radiation, and desiccation.What is the role of cyanobacteria in the Earth's atmosphere?
Cyanobacteria are responsible for the origin of oxygen in the Earth's atmosphere through oxygenic photosynthesis.What is a key characteristic of spirochetes?
Spirochetes are characterized by their corkscrew shape.