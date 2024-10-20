Prokaryotic Diversity quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Prokaryotic Diversity quiz #2

Prokaryotic Diversity quiz #2
  • Which of the following is an example of horizontal gene transfer in bacteria: transformation, transduction, conjugation, or binary fission?
    Transformation, transduction, and conjugation are examples of horizontal gene transfer in bacteria, while binary fission is not.
  • What is the shape of streptococci bacteria?
    Streptococci bacteria are spherical and form chains.
  • Which of the following is not a trait that is shared by most types of bacteria: peptidoglycan cell wall, nucleus, binary fission, or circular DNA?
    A nucleus is not a trait shared by most types of bacteria, as they lack a true nucleus.
  • Which of the following bacteria are the most prevalent in the human gut: Firmicutes, Cyanobacteria, Spirochetes, or Chlamydia?
    Firmicutes are the most prevalent bacteria in the human gut.
  • In what ways do prokaryotes differ from one another?
    Prokaryotes differ in cell wall composition, metabolic pathways, shapes, and ecological roles.
  • On which of the following surfaces can biofilms form: teeth, rocks, medical devices, or all of the above?
    Biofilms can form on all of the above surfaces: teeth, rocks, and medical devices.
  • Which of the following is not true of Coxiella burnetii: it is a gram-negative bacterium, it causes Q fever, it is an obligate intracellular pathogen, or it performs photosynthesis?
    Coxiella burnetii does not perform photosynthesis.
  • The spore is resistant to which of the following extreme environmental conditions: heat, radiation, desiccation, or all of the above?
    The spore is resistant to all of the above: heat, radiation, and desiccation.
  • What is the role of cyanobacteria in the Earth's atmosphere?
    Cyanobacteria are responsible for the origin of oxygen in the Earth's atmosphere through oxygenic photosynthesis.
  • What is a key characteristic of spirochetes?
    Spirochetes are characterized by their corkscrew shape.