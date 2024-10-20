Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Prokaryote Metabolism and Ecology exam Flashcards

Back
Prokaryote Metabolism and Ecology exam
How well do you know this?
1/21

  • Autotroph

    An organism that produces its own carbon compounds from inorganic sources like CO2.

  • What is a heterotroph?

    An organism that obtains carbon compounds from other organisms.

  • Phototroph

    An organism that uses light energy to produce ATP via photophosphorylation.

  • How do chemoorganotrophs generate energy?

    By oxidizing organic molecules and producing ATP via oxidative phosphorylation.

  • Chemolithotroph

    An organism that oxidizes inorganic molecules to generate energy.

  • What is nitrogen fixation?

    The process by which prokaryotes convert atmospheric nitrogen (N2) into usable forms like ammonium or nitrogen dioxide.

  • Obligate aerobe

    A prokaryote that must use oxygen for cellular respiration.

  • What is an obligate anaerobe?

    A prokaryote for which oxygen is toxic and does not use oxygen for cellular respiration.

  • Facultative anaerobe

    An organism that can perform cellular respiration with or without oxygen.

  • What is the role of prokaryotes in the carbon cycle?

    Prokaryotes act as decomposers, breaking down organic matter and cycling carbon through the biosphere.

  • Photoautotroph

    An organism that uses light energy to produce its own carbon compounds from inorganic sources.

  • What is a chemoorganotroph?

    An organism that oxidizes organic molecules to generate energy.

  • Chemolithoautotroph

    An organism that oxidizes inorganic molecules to produce its own carbon compounds.

  • What is the significance of cyanobacteria?

    Cyanobacteria are photosynthetic bacteria that produce oxygen and contributed to the atmospheric oxygen on Earth.

  • Fermentation

    A metabolic process that regenerates electron carriers used in glycolysis, allowing for continued ATP production without oxygen.

  • What are the two types of fermentation?

    Alcohol fermentation and lactic acid fermentation.

  • Nitrogen cycle

    A biogeochemical cycle in which prokaryotes play a crucial role by performing nitrogen fixation.

  • What is the role of prokaryotes in human health?

    Prokaryotes in the human gut aid in digestion and can influence the brain and overall health.

  • What is the role of prokaryotes in ecosystems?

    Prokaryotes are essential for nutrient cycling, including the nitrogen and carbon cycles, and contribute to oxygen production.

  • What is the difference between chemoorganotrophs and chemolithotrophs?

    Chemoorganotrophs use organic molecules for energy, while chemolithotrophs use inorganic molecules.

  • What is the role of prokaryotes in the carbon cycle?

    Prokaryotes decompose organic matter, facilitating the recycling of carbon in ecosystems.