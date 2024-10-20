Prokaryote Metabolism and Ecology exam Flashcards
Autotroph
An organism that produces its own carbon compounds from inorganic sources like CO2.
What is a heterotroph?
An organism that obtains carbon compounds from other organisms.
Phototroph
An organism that uses light energy to produce ATP via photophosphorylation.
How do chemoorganotrophs generate energy?
By oxidizing organic molecules and producing ATP via oxidative phosphorylation.
Chemolithotroph
An organism that oxidizes inorganic molecules to generate energy.
What is nitrogen fixation?
The process by which prokaryotes convert atmospheric nitrogen (N2) into usable forms like ammonium or nitrogen dioxide.
Obligate aerobe
A prokaryote that must use oxygen for cellular respiration.
What is an obligate anaerobe?
A prokaryote for which oxygen is toxic and does not use oxygen for cellular respiration.
Facultative anaerobe
An organism that can perform cellular respiration with or without oxygen.
What is the role of prokaryotes in the carbon cycle?
Prokaryotes act as decomposers, breaking down organic matter and cycling carbon through the biosphere.
Photoautotroph
An organism that uses light energy to produce its own carbon compounds from inorganic sources.
What is a chemoorganotroph?
An organism that oxidizes organic molecules to generate energy.
Chemolithoautotroph
An organism that oxidizes inorganic molecules to produce its own carbon compounds.
What is the significance of cyanobacteria?
Cyanobacteria are photosynthetic bacteria that produce oxygen and contributed to the atmospheric oxygen on Earth.
Fermentation
A metabolic process that regenerates electron carriers used in glycolysis, allowing for continued ATP production without oxygen.
What are the two types of fermentation?
Alcohol fermentation and lactic acid fermentation.
Nitrogen cycle
A biogeochemical cycle in which prokaryotes play a crucial role by performing nitrogen fixation.
What is the role of prokaryotes in human health?
Prokaryotes in the human gut aid in digestion and can influence the brain and overall health.
What is the role of prokaryotes in ecosystems?
Prokaryotes are essential for nutrient cycling, including the nitrogen and carbon cycles, and contribute to oxygen production.
What is the difference between chemoorganotrophs and chemolithotrophs?
Chemoorganotrophs use organic molecules for energy, while chemolithotrophs use inorganic molecules.
