Prokaryotic Metabolism quiz #2 Flashcards
Which of the following involves metabolic cooperation among prokaryotic cells: biofilms, nitrogen fixation, or photosynthesis?
Biofilms involve metabolic cooperation among prokaryotic cells, as they form communities encased in a polysaccharide layer.What are the three nutritional factors used to classify microorganisms?
The three nutritional factors are the energy source, electron source, and carbon source.How are phototrophs and chemotrophs different in terms of their energy source?
Phototrophs obtain their energy from sunlight, while chemotrophs obtain their energy from chemical compounds.What is the electron source for lithotrophs?
Lithotrophs use reduced inorganic molecules as their electron source.How do autotrophs and heterotrophs differ in their carbon source?
Autotrophs use inorganic carbon sources like carbon dioxide, while heterotrophs use organic carbon sources.What role do prokaryotes play in the nitrogen cycle?
Prokaryotes perform nitrogen fixation, converting atmospheric nitrogen into usable forms for other organisms.What is the significance of biofilms in microbial communities?
Biofilms protect microbial communities and can contribute to serious illnesses by encasing microbes in a polysaccharide matrix.What is the final electron acceptor for aerobes in the electron transport chain?
Oxygen gas (O2) is the final electron acceptor for aerobes in the electron transport chain.What is the difference between obligate aerobes and obligate anaerobes?
Obligate aerobes require oxygen to grow, while obligate anaerobes cannot survive in the presence of oxygen.What are facultative anaerobes, and how do they grow in different environments?
Facultative anaerobes can grow in both aerobic and anaerobic environments, but they grow better in the presence of oxygen.