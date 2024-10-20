Skip to main content
Prokaryote Reproduction and Gene Exchange exam Flashcards

Prokaryote Reproduction and Gene Exchange exam
  • Binary Fission

    Asexual reproduction in prokaryotes resulting in two identical daughter cells.

  • What is the exponential phase in bacterial growth?

    A period where bacteria grow at an exponential rate due to optimal conditions and nutrients.

  • Mutation Rate in Prokaryotes

    High mutation rates due to short generation times and large populations, leading to genetic variation.

  • Transformation

    Process where a prokaryote takes up external DNA from its environment and incorporates it into its genome.

  • What is transduction?

    The transfer of DNA from one bacterium to another via a virus.

  • Conjugation

    Direct transfer of genetic material between two physically connected prokaryotic cells via a pilus.

  • F Plasmid

    A plasmid that carries genes required for the formation of a pilus and gene transfer during conjugation.

  • What is an R plasmid?

    A plasmid that carries genes conferring antibiotic resistance.

  • Exponential Growth

    Rapid increase in bacterial population when conditions are optimal.

  • What is the role of a pilus in conjugation?

    A pilus connects two bacterial cells, allowing the transfer of genetic material.

  • Genetic Variation in Prokaryotes

    Achieved through mutation, transformation, transduction, and conjugation.

  • What is the F factor?

    A genetic element that includes the F plasmid and genes incorporated into the bacterial chromosome.

  • Antibiotic Resistance

    The ability of bacteria to survive and proliferate despite the presence of antibiotics, often due to R plasmids.

  • What is the significance of short generation times in bacteria?

    They contribute to high mutation rates and rapid evolution.

  • Transfection

    The process of introducing DNA into eukaryotic cells via a virus.

  • What happens during the stationary phase of bacterial growth?

    Bacterial growth levels off due to nutrient depletion or space limitations.

  • Bacteriophage

    A virus that infects bacteria and can transfer DNA between bacterial cells.

  • What is the role of a donor cell in conjugation?

    A cell that possesses the F factor and transfers genetic material to a recipient cell.

  • Plasmid

    A small, circular piece of DNA in bacteria that can replicate independently of chromosomal DNA.

  • What is the significance of genetic exchange in prokaryotes?

    It enhances genetic diversity, aiding in adaptation and evolution.

  • Exogenous DNA

    DNA that originates outside the cell and can be incorporated into the cell's genome.

  • What is the difference between F+ and F- bacteria?

    F+ bacteria have the F plasmid, while F- bacteria lack it and act as recipients in conjugation.

  • Vector

    An agent, such as a virus, that transfers genetic material from one organism to another.

  • What is the role of a recipient cell in conjugation?

    A cell that lacks the F factor and receives genetic material from a donor cell.

  • Chromosomal DNA

    The main genetic material in a cell, containing most of the organism's genes.

  • What is the role of bacteriophages in transduction?

    They transfer DNA from one bacterial cell to another, introducing genetic variation.

  • Generation Time

    The time it takes for a bacterial population to double in number.

  • What is the significance of the F prime bacteria?

    Bacteria with the F factor incorporated into their chromosomal DNA, capable of gene transfer.

  • Capsid

    The protein shell of a virus that encases its genetic material.