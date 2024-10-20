Prokaryotic Reproduction quiz #2 Flashcards
Prokaryotic Reproduction quiz #2
Which of the following organisms is most likely to reproduce asexually? A) Humans B) Bacteria C) Dogs D) Cats
Bacteria are most likely to reproduce asexually through binary fission.How would a bacterial cell 'share' a mutation with other bacterial cells?
A bacterial cell can share a mutation with other cells through horizontal gene transfer methods such as transformation, transduction, or conjugation.From which cell does the sex pilus originate during bacterial conjugation?
The sex pilus originates from the donor cell, which is typically an F+ cell containing the F plasmid.Can you distinguish among the three processes of genetic transfer in bacteria?
Yes, the three processes are transformation (uptake of naked DNA), transduction (DNA transfer via bacteriophages), and conjugation (direct transfer of DNA through cell-to-cell contact).An organism making an identical copy of itself is what type of reproduction?
This is asexual reproduction, specifically binary fission in prokaryotes.How do prokaryotes reproduce?
Prokaryotes reproduce asexually through binary fission.In which phase of bacterial growth are far more cells dividing than dying?
During the exponential (log) phase of bacterial growth, more cells are dividing than dying.Which statements are correct about the process of binary fission in prokaryotes?
Binary fission involves a single parental cell dividing into two identical daughter cells, and it is a form of asexual reproduction.Filamentous cyanobacteria often divide by which of the following? A) Binary fission B) Budding C) Fragmentation D) Spore formation
Filamentous cyanobacteria often divide by fragmentation.What process is used by bacteria to divide and reproduce?
Most prokaryotes reproduce via binary fission.During which method of gene transfer are bacterial cells in direct contact?
Bacterial cells are in direct contact during conjugation.During bacterial reproduction, what is the primary method of cell division?
Prokaryotic reproduction occurs through binary fission.Bacterial cells divide to produce new cells for which of the following? A) Growth B) Repair C) Reproduction D) All of the above
D) All of the above. Bacterial cells divide for growth, repair, and reproduction.Which organ do prokaryotes use for conjugation?
Prokaryotes use the sex pilus for conjugation.What is the most common type of asexual reproduction for prokaryotic cells?
The most common type of asexual reproduction for prokaryotic cells is binary fission.When an organism reproduces by budding, what occurs?
In budding, a new organism develops from an outgrowth or bud due to cell division at one particular site.What must occur for bacterial conjugation to take place?
For bacterial conjugation to take place, direct cell-to-cell contact must occur, typically facilitated by a sex pilus.What is the first step in prokaryotic cell division?
The first step in prokaryotic cell division is the replication of the chromosome.