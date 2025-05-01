Prokaryotic Motility quiz #3 Flashcards

Describe the structure of a prokaryotic flagellum and the function of each of its main components.
A prokaryotic flagellum consists of three main parts: the filament (made of flagellin, responsible for movement), the hook (a curved protein that connects the filament to the basal body), and the basal body (a structure embedded in the cell envelope that anchors the flagellum and acts as a motor).
What is chemotaxis in prokaryotes?
Chemotaxis is the movement of a cell towards a chemoattractant and away from a chemorepellant.
What is the difference between positive and negative chemotaxis?
Positive chemotaxis is movement towards a chemoattractant, while negative chemotaxis is movement away from a chemorepellant.
What is phototaxis and how does it relate to chemotaxis?
Phototaxis is a type of chemotaxis where cells move towards or away from light instead of chemicals.
What are the three main structural components of a prokaryotic flagellum?
The three main components are the filament, the hook, and the basal body.
What is the filament of a prokaryotic flagellum made of and what is its function?
The filament is made of the globular protein flagellin and is responsible for movement.
What is the function of the hook in a prokaryotic flagellum?
The hook is a flexible, curved protein that connects the filament to the basal body.
Describe the structure and function of the basal body in a prokaryotic flagellum.
The basal body consists of a rod and protein rings embedded in the cell envelope, anchoring the flagellum and acting as a motor.
How do prokaryotic cells move using their flagella?
Prokaryotic cells use their flagella as propellers to move through their environment, allowing them to swim towards or away from stimuli.
What is a tuft in the context of prokaryotic flagella?
A tuft refers to a group of many flagella on the surface of a cell.