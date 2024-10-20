Properties of Water- Density exam Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (29)
Density of Liquid Water
Liquid water molecules are tightly packed and constantly form and break hydrogen bonds, resulting in higher density.
Why does ice float on water?
Ice floats on water because it has a lower density due to its stable hydrogen bonds forming a lattice structure that spreads molecules apart.
Hydrogen Bonds in Liquid Water
In liquid water, hydrogen bonds are constantly forming and breaking, allowing molecules to be more compacted.
What is the significance of ice floating for aquatic life?
Floating ice insulates the water below, preventing it from freezing solid and allowing aquatic life to survive in cold conditions.
Stable Hydrogen Bonds
In solid ice, hydrogen bonds are stable and form a lattice structure, keeping molecules spread apart and less dense.
How does the density of water change from liquid to solid?
The density decreases as water transitions from liquid to solid because the molecules spread apart in a lattice structure.
Lattice Structure
A stable arrangement of molecules in solid ice, formed by stable hydrogen bonds, resulting in lower density.
What happens to water molecules in solid ice?
Water molecules in solid ice form stable hydrogen bonds, creating a lattice structure that spreads them apart.
Insulation by Ice
Ice insulates the water below, keeping it warmer and preventing it from freezing, which is crucial for sustaining life.
Why is liquid water denser than solid ice?
Liquid water is denser because its molecules are more tightly packed due to constantly forming and breaking hydrogen bonds.
Molecular Structure of Water
The arrangement of water molecules and their hydrogen bonds, which determines the density and behavior of water in different states.
What role do hydrogen bonds play in water's density?
Hydrogen bonds determine the packing of water molecules; stable bonds in ice create a lattice, while dynamic bonds in liquid water allow tight packing.
Expansion of Solid Ice
Solid ice expands because its molecules form stable hydrogen bonds, creating a lattice structure that spreads them apart.
How does water freeze in natural environments?
Water freezes from top to bottom, with the top layer of ice insulating the liquid water below.
What is the effect of stable hydrogen bonds in ice?
Stable hydrogen bonds in ice create a lattice structure, making ice less dense and allowing it to float on liquid water.
Compaction in Liquid Water
The process where liquid water molecules are tightly packed due to the constant formation and breaking of hydrogen bonds.
Why is the density of water important for ecosystems?
The density of water affects its behavior in natural environments, such as ice floating and insulating water below, which is vital for aquatic life.
Formation of Hydrogen Bonds
The process by which water molecules attract each other, forming bonds that are crucial for water's properties.
What causes the lattice structure in ice?
The lattice structure in ice is caused by stable hydrogen bonds that keep water molecules in fixed positions.
Liquid Water
The state of water where molecules are tightly packed and hydrogen bonds are constantly forming and breaking.
How does ice insulate water below it?
Ice insulates water below by forming a less dense layer on top, preventing the water underneath from freezing.
Molecular Packing
The arrangement of molecules in a substance, which affects its density and physical properties.
What is the role of hydrogen bonds in the density of water?
Hydrogen bonds affect the density by determining how closely water molecules are packed in different states.
Top-to-Bottom Freezing
The process where water freezes from the surface downwards, allowing ice to insulate the water below.
Why is the lattice structure important in ice?
The lattice structure in ice is important because it makes ice less dense, allowing it to float and insulate water below.
Water Molecules in Solid Ice
In solid ice, water molecules are spread apart due to stable hydrogen bonds forming a lattice structure.
What happens to hydrogen bonds in liquid water?
In liquid water, hydrogen bonds are constantly forming and breaking, allowing molecules to be tightly packed.
Density
A measure of how tightly packed the molecules of a substance are, affecting its buoyancy and physical behavior.
How does the density of ice benefit aquatic life?
The lower density of ice allows it to float, insulating the water below and enabling aquatic life to survive in cold conditions.