Properties of Water- Density quiz #2 Flashcards
What property of water best helps aquatic life survive in lakes during the winter?
The lower density of solid ice compared to liquid water allows ice to float, insulating the water below and helping aquatic life survive.How does the density of solid water (ice) affect aquatic life?
The lower density of ice causes it to float, forming an insulating layer that prevents the water below from freezing, thus protecting aquatic life.What property of water allows ice to float in liquid water?
Ice floats in liquid water because it has a lower density due to the stable hydrogen bonds forming a lattice structure.Which property of water allows the marine life under the ice to survive through the winter?
The insulating property of ice, due to its lower density, allows the water below to remain unfrozen, supporting marine life.How does ice help keep aquatic animals alive in the winters?
Ice insulates the water below, preventing it from freezing and maintaining a habitable environment for aquatic animals.Why do liquid water molecules have a higher density than solid ice molecules?
Liquid water molecules are tightly packed due to constantly forming and breaking hydrogen bonds, resulting in higher density.What structural feature of ice contributes to its lower density compared to liquid water?
The lattice structure formed by stable hydrogen bonds in ice spreads the molecules apart, reducing its density.How does the formation of stable hydrogen bonds in ice affect its density?
Stable hydrogen bonds in ice create a lattice structure that expands the molecules, making ice less dense than liquid water.What happens to the density of water as it transitions from liquid to solid?
The density decreases as water transitions from liquid to solid due to the formation of a lattice structure in ice.Why is the ability of ice to float important for ecosystems in cold climates?
Floating ice insulates the water below, preventing it from freezing solid and allowing aquatic ecosystems to survive in cold climates.