Properties of Water- Density quiz #3 Flashcards

How do hydrogen bonds differ between liquid water and solid ice? In liquid water, hydrogen bonds constantly form and break, allowing molecules to pack closely together, while in solid ice, stable hydrogen bonds create a fixed lattice that spaces molecules farther apart.

Describe the molecular arrangement of water molecules in solid ice compared to liquid water. In solid ice, water molecules are arranged in a stable, expanded lattice due to stable hydrogen bonds, while in liquid water, molecules are more compact due to constantly shifting hydrogen bonds.

How does the density difference between ice and liquid water affect the freezing process of lakes and ponds? Because ice is less dense and floats, lakes and ponds freeze from the top down, with the ice layer insulating the water below and preventing it from freezing solid.

Explain how the molecular structure of water leads to its unique density properties. Water's bent molecular shape and ability to form hydrogen bonds result in a dense liquid state and an expanded, less dense solid state due to the formation of a lattice in ice.

