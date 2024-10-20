Skip to main content
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent quiz #2 Flashcards

  • Where is the majority of Earth's water found?
    The majority of Earth's water is found in the oceans.
  • Which characteristic is a property of water?
    Water is a universal solvent, meaning it can dissolve many different solutes.
  • What gives water many properties that are important to living things?
    Water's polarity and ability to form hydrogen bonds give it many important properties for living things.
  • What characteristics of water make it an important substance on Earth?
    Water's solvent properties, high specific heat, and cohesive and adhesive behaviors make it important on Earth.
  • Which characteristic of water contributes to its special properties?
    Water's polarity and hydrogen bonding contribute to its special properties.
  • What water properties allow water to be a good transporter in organisms?
    Water's solvent properties and ability to form hydration shells make it a good transporter in organisms.
  • Which of the following answer choices is not a property of water? A) High specific heat B) Universal solvent C) Non-polarity D) Cohesion
    C) Non-polarity
  • What is the term for substances that dissolve well in water?
    Substances that dissolve well in water are called hydrophilic.
  • What is the term for substances that do not dissolve well in water?
    Substances that do not dissolve well in water are called hydrophobic.
  • What is an aqueous solution?
    An aqueous solution is a solution where water serves as the solvent.