Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent quiz #2 Flashcards

Where is the majority of Earth's water found?
The majority of Earth's water is found in the oceans.Which characteristic is a property of water?
Water is a universal solvent, meaning it can dissolve many different solutes.What gives water many properties that are important to living things?
Water's polarity and ability to form hydrogen bonds give it many important properties for living things.What characteristics of water make it an important substance on Earth?
Water's solvent properties, high specific heat, and cohesive and adhesive behaviors make it important on Earth.Which characteristic of water contributes to its special properties?
Water's polarity and hydrogen bonding contribute to its special properties.What water properties allow water to be a good transporter in organisms?
Water's solvent properties and ability to form hydration shells make it a good transporter in organisms.Which of the following answer choices is not a property of water? A) High specific heat B) Universal solvent C) Non-polarity D) Cohesion
C) Non-polarityWhat is the term for substances that dissolve well in water?
Substances that dissolve well in water are called hydrophilic.What is the term for substances that do not dissolve well in water?
Substances that do not dissolve well in water are called hydrophobic.What is an aqueous solution?
An aqueous solution is a solution where water serves as the solvent.