Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent quiz #3 Flashcards

What is the difference between a solvent and a solute in a solution? The solvent is the substance that does the dissolving and is usually present in larger amounts, while the solute is the substance that gets dissolved and is present in smaller amounts.

What is a solution in the context of chemistry and biology? A solution is a homogeneous mixture composed of a solute dissolved in a solvent.

How does water dissolve ionic compounds like sodium chloride? Water dissolves ionic compounds by surrounding the ions with hydration shells, disrupting the ionic bonds and separating the ions into the solution.

What is the main characteristic of a homogeneous solution? A homogeneous solution has its components evenly distributed throughout, making it uniform in composition.

What does the root 'homo' in 'homogeneous' indicate about the solution? The root 'homo' means 'same,' indicating that a homogeneous solution is uniform throughout.

What does it mean for a substance to be hydrophilic? A hydrophilic substance is 'water-loving' and readily dissolves in water due to its affinity for water molecules.