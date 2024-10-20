Skip to main content
Properties of Water- Thermal quiz #2 Flashcards

Properties of Water- Thermal quiz #2
  • Which property of water stabilizes our climate?
    Water's high specific heat stabilizes our climate by allowing it to resist temperature fluctuations.
  • What property of water helps to moderate Earth's temperature?
    Water's high specific heat helps to moderate Earth's temperature by absorbing and releasing heat slowly.
  • What property of water allows it to maintain its temperature?
    Water's high specific heat allows it to maintain its temperature by requiring a large amount of energy to change its temperature.
  • Which property of water helps keep body temperature stabilized?
    Water's high specific heat helps keep body temperature stabilized by resisting rapid temperature changes.
  • What is specific heat in the context of water?
    Specific heat is the amount of energy required to change the temperature of 1 gram of water by 1°C.
  • How does water's high heat of vaporization affect its state change?
    Water's high heat of vaporization means it requires a lot of energy to convert from liquid to gas, due to hydrogen bonds.
  • Why does water take a long time to boil?
    Water takes a long time to boil because it has a high specific heat, requiring significant energy to increase its temperature.
  • What role do hydrogen bonds play in water's heat of vaporization?
    Hydrogen bonds in water require a lot of energy to break, contributing to its high heat of vaporization.
  • How does water's specific heat contribute to homeostasis?
    Water's high specific heat helps maintain homeostasis by keeping internal temperatures stable despite external changes.
  • What is the relationship between kinetic energy and temperature?
    Temperature is the average kinetic energy of molecules in a sample, indicating their average motion.