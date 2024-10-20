Properties of Water- Thermal quiz #2 Flashcards
Properties of Water- Thermal quiz #2
Which property of water stabilizes our climate?
Water's high specific heat stabilizes our climate by allowing it to resist temperature fluctuations.What property of water helps to moderate Earth's temperature?
Water's high specific heat helps to moderate Earth's temperature by absorbing and releasing heat slowly.What property of water allows it to maintain its temperature?
Water's high specific heat allows it to maintain its temperature by requiring a large amount of energy to change its temperature.Which property of water helps keep body temperature stabilized?
Water's high specific heat helps keep body temperature stabilized by resisting rapid temperature changes.What is specific heat in the context of water?
Specific heat is the amount of energy required to change the temperature of 1 gram of water by 1°C.How does water's high heat of vaporization affect its state change?
Water's high heat of vaporization means it requires a lot of energy to convert from liquid to gas, due to hydrogen bonds.Why does water take a long time to boil?
Water takes a long time to boil because it has a high specific heat, requiring significant energy to increase its temperature.What role do hydrogen bonds play in water's heat of vaporization?
Hydrogen bonds in water require a lot of energy to break, contributing to its high heat of vaporization.How does water's specific heat contribute to homeostasis?
Water's high specific heat helps maintain homeostasis by keeping internal temperatures stable despite external changes.What is the relationship between kinetic energy and temperature?
Temperature is the average kinetic energy of molecules in a sample, indicating their average motion.