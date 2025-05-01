Properties of Water- Thermal quiz #3 Flashcards

Why does water have a high specific heat compared to many other substances?
Water has a high specific heat because of the hydrogen bonds between its molecules, which require more energy to break and thus resist temperature changes.
What is the definition of heat of vaporization, and how is it significant for water?
Heat of vaporization is the amount of energy required to convert 1 gram of liquid into a gas. Water's high heat of vaporization means it takes a lot of energy to evaporate, which helps regulate temperature in organisms and environments.
Explain the difference between temperature and thermal energy using water as an example.
Temperature is the average kinetic energy of molecules, while thermal energy is the total kinetic energy. For example, a small pot of hot water has a higher temperature, but a large pool of cool water can have more thermal energy due to its greater volume.
How does water's high heat of vaporization benefit living organisms?
It allows organisms to cool themselves efficiently through processes like sweating, as evaporation removes large amounts of heat.
Describe how water's thermal properties help stabilize environmental temperatures.
Water's high specific heat and heat of vaporization allow it to absorb and release large amounts of heat with little temperature change, stabilizing environmental temperatures.
Why is water's resistance to temperature change important for cellular function?
It helps maintain a constant internal environment, which is essential for proper cellular processes and enzyme activity.
What is the relationship between hydrogen bonding and water's thermal properties?
Hydrogen bonding increases water's specific heat and heat of vaporization, making it more resistant to temperature changes and evaporation.
Why does sweating cool the body effectively, based on water's thermal properties?
Sweating cools the body because water's high heat of vaporization means that evaporation removes a lot of heat from the skin.
How does water's high specific heat protect aquatic life?
It prevents rapid temperature changes in aquatic environments, providing a stable habitat for aquatic organisms.
How does the concept of average kinetic energy explain the temperature of water?
Temperature reflects the average kinetic energy of water molecules; higher average motion means higher temperature.
Summarize how water's thermal properties support life on Earth.
Water's high specific heat and heat of vaporization stabilize temperatures in organisms and environments, supporting homeostasis and life processes.