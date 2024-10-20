Skip to main content
Proteins exam Flashcards

Proteins exam
  • Amino Acid

    The monomer unit of proteins, consisting of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a unique R group.

  • What is a peptide bond?

    A covalent bond that links adjacent amino acids in a protein chain.

  • N-terminal end

    The end of a protein or polypeptide chain that has a free amino group.

  • What is the primary structure of a protein?

    The sequence of amino acids in a protein chain.

  • C-terminal end

    The end of a protein or polypeptide chain that has a free carboxyl group.

  • What are the common components of all amino acids?

    A central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a hydrogen atom.

  • R group

    The unique side chain of an amino acid that determines its properties.

  • What is the secondary structure of a protein?

    The formation of alpha helices and beta sheets in the protein backbone.

  • Oligopeptide

    A short chain of amino acids, typically between 2 and 20.

  • What is the tertiary structure of a protein?

    The overall three-dimensional shape of a polypeptide chain.

  • Polypeptide

    A long chain of amino acids, typically more than 50.

  • What is the quaternary structure of a protein?

    The association of multiple polypeptide chains to form a single functional protein.

  • Denatured protein

    A protein that has lost its shape and functionality due to environmental changes.

  • What can cause a protein to denature?

    Changes in pH, temperature, or salt concentration.

  • Chaperone proteins

    Proteins that assist other proteins in regaining their original shape.

  • What is the role of chaperone proteins?

    To help denatured proteins reform their original shapes.

  • Alpha helix

    A common secondary structure in proteins, resembling a coiled spring.

  • What is a beta sheet?

    A secondary structure in proteins characterized by a zigzag folding pattern.

  • Protein

    One or multiple polypeptide chains in their folded or functional forms.

  • How many common amino acids are there?

    20

  • What determines the primary structure of a protein?

    The types, quantity, and sequence of amino acids.

  • What is the significance of the primary structure?

    It dictates all other levels of protein structure.

  • Functional protein

    A protein that has a specific shape and can perform its biological function.

  • What is the difference between a peptide and a polypeptide?

    A peptide has fewer than 50 amino acids, while a polypeptide has more than 50.

  • What is the role of hemoglobin?

    To transport oxygen in red blood cells.

  • What happens when a protein loses its shape?

    It becomes nonfunctional.

  • What is the backbone of an amino acid?

    The central carbon atom, amino group, carboxyl group, and hydrogen atom.

  • What does the term 'oligo' mean in oligopeptide?

    A few.