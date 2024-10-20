Proteins quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following is not a function of proteins? a) Enzyme catalysis b) Energy storage c) Structural support d) Transport
b) Energy storage
What are the building blocks of protein?
Amino acids are the building blocks of protein.
How many amino acids are found in living organisms? a) 2 b) 5 c) 10 d) 20
d) 20
What type of bond joins the monomers in a protein's primary structure?
Peptide bonds join the monomers in a protein's primary structure.
Which of the following are functions of proteins? a) Enzyme catalysis b) DNA replication c) Hormone regulation d) All of the above
d) All of the above
Which of the following is a function of proteins? a) Energy storage b) Catalyzing biochemical reactions c) Information storage d) None of the above
b) Catalyzing biochemical reactions
Which of the following correctly lists functions of proteins? a) Structural support, enzyme catalysis, transport b) Energy storage, genetic information, insulation c) Photosynthesis, respiration, fermentation d) None of the above
a) Structural support, enzyme catalysis, transport
What type of bonds link individual amino acids together?
Peptide bonds link individual amino acids together.
Which of the following is true about protein molecules? a) They are composed of nucleotides b) They are made of amino acids c) They store genetic information d) They are insoluble in water
b) They are made of amino acids
What is the function of a protein kinase?
Protein kinases function to phosphorylate other proteins, altering their activity.
At how many positions are the amino acids the same between the two species?
This question requires specific data to answer, which is not provided.
What does the field of proteomics study?
Proteomics studies the structure, function, and interactions of proteins within an organism.
Proteins can have many different functions! Which of the following is not a function of proteins? a) Energy storage b) Enzyme catalysis c) Transport d) Structural support
a) Energy storage
Which of the following is not a function of a protein? a) Catalysis b) Transport c) Genetic information storage d) Structural support
c) Genetic information storage
Proteins are building blocks for what?
Proteins are building blocks for tissues and organs in living organisms.
What type of information is used to direct different polypeptides to fold into different shapes?
The sequence of amino acids in the polypeptide chain directs folding into different shapes.
Which structure in a polypeptide gives rise to the unlimited diversity in protein form and function?
The primary structure, or sequence of amino acids, gives rise to diversity in protein form and function.
What kind of bond holds amino acids together?
Peptide bonds hold amino acids together.
What is created when amino acids join together in chains?
When amino acids join together in chains, they form polypeptides or proteins.
Which statement accurately describes the production and degradation of proteins in a cell?
Proteins are synthesized by ribosomes and degraded by proteasomes.
Which is composed of amino acids and determines all the structures and functions of organisms?
Proteins are composed of amino acids and determine structures and functions of organisms.
Where are proteins made in the cell? a) Nucleus b) Ribosomes c) Cytoplasm d) Cell membrane
b) Ribosomes
What maintains the secondary structure of a protein?
Hydrogen bonds maintain the secondary structure of a protein.
Where is the linkage made that combines two amino acids?
The linkage is made at the peptide bond between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another.
Which of the following is a function of protein? a) Energy storage b) Catalysis c) Genetic information storage d) None of the above
b) Catalysis
What might happen if a protein has a change in one amino acid?
A change in one amino acid can alter the protein's structure and function, potentially leading to loss of function or disease.
Which three statements best describe proteins? a) They are made of amino acids, they catalyze reactions, they store genetic information b) They are made of amino acids, they provide structural support, they catalyze reactions c) They store energy, they are made of nucleotides, they transport oxygen
b) They are made of amino acids, they provide structural support, they catalyze reactions
Which of these proteins is most likely a glycoprotein?
A protein with attached carbohydrate groups is most likely a glycoprotein.
What is the proteome?
The proteome is the entire set of proteins expressed by a genome, cell, tissue, or organism at a certain time.
What is the relationship between proteins and amino acids?
Proteins are polymers made up of amino acid monomers.
What is the main determinant of a protein's tertiary structure?
The interactions between the R groups of amino acids determine a protein's tertiary structure.