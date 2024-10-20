Proteins quiz #3 Flashcards

Which of the following interactions help determine a protein's tertiary structure? a) Hydrogen bonds b) Ionic bonds c) Disulfide bridges d) All of the above
d) All of the above
How many different amino acids are used to build proteins?
20 different amino acids are used to build proteins.
Which of the following do not have proteins with a nuclear localization signal? a) Cytoplasmic proteins b) Nuclear proteins c) Mitochondrial proteins d) Ribosomal proteins
a) Cytoplasmic proteins
What level of protein structure is the amino acid sequence of the protein?
The primary structure is the level of protein structure that refers to the amino acid sequence.
Which of the following statements is false regarding proteins? a) They are made of amino acids b) They can function as enzymes c) They store genetic information d) They can provide structural support
c) They store genetic information
Polymers of amino acids form a polypeptide. What is the shape of a polypeptide?
The shape of a polypeptide is determined by its tertiary structure, which is a three-dimensional shape.
Why are animal protein sources considered to be complete proteins?
Animal protein sources are considered complete because they contain all essential amino acids.
What are the monomer units that make up proteins?
Amino acids are the monomer units that make up proteins.
Which of the following is a function of proteins in cells? a) Energy storage b) Catalysis c) Genetic information storage d) None of the above
b) Catalysis
Which two of the following are types of secondary structures of proteins? a) Alpha helices b) Beta sheets c) Tertiary folds d) Quaternary complexes
a) Alpha helices b) Beta sheets
What kinds of interactions are not part of tertiary protein structure? a) Hydrogen bonds b) Ionic bonds c) Peptide bonds d) Disulfide bridges
c) Peptide bonds
In proteins that only have a single polypeptide chain, which levels of structure are present?
Primary, secondary, and tertiary structures are present in proteins with a single polypeptide chain.
What type of bond joins amino acids into proteins?
Peptide bonds join amino acids into proteins.
Which of the following statements most accurately describes the function of the proteasome?
The proteasome degrades unneeded or damaged proteins by proteolysis.
Which best describes why protein functions are diverse?
Protein functions are diverse due to the variety of amino acid sequences and structures.
Which of the following best describes proteins? a) They are composed of nucleotides b) They are made of amino acids c) They store genetic information d) They are insoluble in water
b) They are made of amino acids
Which biomolecule is composed of amino acids?
Proteins are composed of amino acids.
Which of the following is a true statement about sources of protein? a) Plant proteins are always complete b) Animal proteins are always incomplete c) Animal proteins are complete d) Plant proteins are never complete
c) Animal proteins are complete
Which of the following is a true statement about proteins? a) They are made of nucleotides b) They can function as enzymes c) They store genetic information d) They are insoluble in water
b) They can function as enzymes
What protein is matched with its function? a) Hemoglobin - oxygen transport b) Insulin - genetic information storage c) Collagen - enzyme catalysis d) Myosin - energy storage
a) Hemoglobin - oxygen transport
What is the function of protein kinases?
Protein kinases function to phosphorylate other proteins, altering their activity.
In considering protein secondary structure, which of the following is incorrect? a) Alpha helices are a type of secondary structure b) Beta sheets are a type of secondary structure c) Tertiary folds are a type of secondary structure d) Secondary structures are stabilized by hydrogen bonds
c) Tertiary folds are a type of secondary structure
How does the structure of a protein affect its function?
The structure of a protein determines its function by dictating how it interacts with other molecules.
What makes one amino acid different from another?
The R group, or side chain, makes one amino acid different from another.
Which structural level of a protein would be least affected by a disruption in hydrogen bonding?
The primary structure would be least affected by a disruption in hydrogen bonding.
Which of the following levels of structure do all proteins have?
All proteins have primary, secondary, and tertiary structures.
How does the primary structure of a protein affect the other structural levels?
The primary structure determines the folding and interactions that lead to secondary, tertiary, and quaternary structures.
Which is not a function of proteins? a) Energy storage b) Catalysis c) Transport d) Structural support
a) Energy storage
What determines the tertiary structure of proteins?
The tertiary structure is determined by interactions between the R groups of amino acids.
How does primary protein structure affect the function of protein enzymes?
The primary structure determines the enzyme's active site shape, affecting its ability to catalyze reactions.