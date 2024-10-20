Proteins quiz #4 Flashcards

Which of the following correctly describes the quaternary structure of a protein? a) The sequence of amino acids b) The overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide c) The arrangement of multiple polypeptide chains d) The formation of alpha helices and beta sheets
c) The arrangement of multiple polypeptide chains
What is not a function of proteins? a) Catalysis b) Transport c) Genetic information storage d) Structural support
c) Genetic information storage
How do proteins determine the traits of an organism?
Proteins determine traits by performing functions that affect the organism's phenotype.
Interactions between different proteins can be stabilized by which of the following? a) Hydrogen bonds b) Ionic bonds c) Disulfide bridges d) All of the above
d) All of the above
What happens if the shape of a protein is altered?
If the shape of a protein is altered, it may lose its function or become nonfunctional.
What are the basic building blocks of protein?
Amino acids are the basic building blocks of protein.
How might this change affect the structure and function of the protein?
A change in amino acid sequence can alter the protein's structure and function, potentially leading to dysfunction.
Which property is necessary for protein A to bind to protein B?
Complementary shape and charge are necessary for protein A to bind to protein B.
Which of the following is the best example of a complete protein source? a) Rice b) Beans c) Chicken d) Corn
c) Chicken
What are ways in which amino acid side chains affect the structure and function of a protein?
Amino acid side chains affect protein structure and function through interactions like hydrogen bonding, ionic bonding, and hydrophobic interactions.
Which of these cell-building molecules is made by linking amino acids together?
Proteins are made by linking amino acids together.
Which one of the following is a main function of many proteins? a) Energy storage b) Catalysis c) Genetic information storage d) None of the above
b) Catalysis
Why can protein take the place of carbohydrates and fats?
Proteins can provide energy and are essential for building and repairing tissues, but they are not the primary energy source like carbohydrates and fats.