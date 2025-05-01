Proteins quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What type of bond links amino acids together in a protein? Amino acids are linked together by peptide bonds.

How many common amino acids are used by living organisms to build proteins? There are 20 common amino acids used to build proteins.

What are the common components found in all amino acids? All amino acids have a central (alpha) carbon, a hydrogen atom, an amino group, and a carboxyl group.

What determines the primary structure of a protein? The order, type, and quantity of amino acids determine the primary structure.

What is the secondary structure of a protein? The secondary structure refers to the formation of alpha helices and beta sheets in the protein backbone.

What is the tertiary structure of a protein? The tertiary structure is the overall three-dimensional shape of a single polypeptide chain.