Proteins quiz #5 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What type of bond links amino acids together in a protein?
Amino acids are linked together by peptide bonds.How many common amino acids are used by living organisms to build proteins?
There are 20 common amino acids used to build proteins.What are the common components found in all amino acids?
All amino acids have a central (alpha) carbon, a hydrogen atom, an amino group, and a carboxyl group.What determines the primary structure of a protein?
The order, type, and quantity of amino acids determine the primary structure.What is the secondary structure of a protein?
The secondary structure refers to the formation of alpha helices and beta sheets in the protein backbone.What is the tertiary structure of a protein?
The tertiary structure is the overall three-dimensional shape of a single polypeptide chain.Do all proteins have quaternary structure?
No, only proteins with multiple polypeptide chains have quaternary structure.What environmental factors can cause protein denaturation?
Changes in pH, temperature, or salt concentration can cause protein denaturation.What is the function of chaperone proteins in cells?
Chaperone proteins assist in the proper folding and renaturation of proteins, ensuring they are functional.What is an oligopeptide?
An oligopeptide is a short chain of amino acids, typically between 2 and 20 residues.What is a polypeptide?
A polypeptide is a long chain of more than 50 amino acids.What is the N-terminal end of a protein?
The N-terminal end is the end of a protein with a free amino group.What part of an amino acid varies among the 20 different types?
The R group (side chain) varies among the 20 amino acids.What happens if the sequence of amino acids in a protein changes?
Changing the sequence alters the primary structure and can affect all higher levels of structure and function.What is meant by the term 'folded' protein?
A folded protein has adopted its functional three-dimensional shape.What is the significance of the R group in amino acids?
The R group determines the chemical properties and identity of each amino acid.What is the effect of high temperature on protein structure?
High temperature can denature proteins, causing them to lose their shape and function.What is the effect of salt concentration on protein structure?
Altered salt concentration can disrupt ionic interactions, causing protein denaturation.What is the difference between a peptide and a polypeptide?
A peptide has fewer than 50 amino acids, while a polypeptide has more than 50.What is the function of hemoglobin in the body?
Hemoglobin is a protein in red blood cells that transports oxygen.What is meant by the term 'renature' in relation to proteins?
Renature means to restore a denatured protein to its original, functional shape.What is the difference between primary and secondary protein structure?
Primary structure is the amino acid sequence; secondary structure is the formation of alpha helices and beta sheets.What is a functional protein?
A functional protein is a folded polypeptide or group of polypeptides with biological activity.What is the role of the central carbon in an amino acid?
The central (alpha) carbon connects the amino group, carboxyl group, hydrogen, and R group.What is the relationship between amino acid sequence and protein function?
The amino acid sequence determines the protein's structure, which in turn determines its function.What is the maximum number of amino acids in a peptide?
A peptide has fewer than 50 amino acids.What is the function of the amino group in an amino acid?
The amino group acts as a base and is involved in forming peptide bonds.What is the function of the carboxyl group in an amino acid?
The carboxyl group acts as an acid and is involved in forming peptide bonds.What is the significance of the sequence of amino acids in a protein?
The sequence determines the protein's structure and function.What is the main role of proteins in biological systems?
Proteins perform a wide range of functions, including catalysis, structure, transport, and regulation.What is the difference between a monomer and a polymer in the context of proteins?
A monomer is a single amino acid; a polymer is a chain of amino acids (protein).What is the role of peptide bonds in protein structure?
Peptide bonds link amino acids together to form the protein's primary structure.How do changes in the environment affect protein structure?
Environmental changes can disrupt bonds and interactions, leading to denaturation.What is the importance of chaperone proteins in the cell?
Chaperone proteins ensure that other proteins fold correctly and maintain their functional shapes.What is the relationship between protein structure and enzyme activity?
Enzyme activity depends on the correct three-dimensional structure of the protein.What is the main function of the R group in amino acids?
The R group determines the specific properties and reactivity of each amino acid.What is the difference between a functional and a denatured protein?
A functional protein has its correct shape and activity; a denatured protein has lost its shape and function.What is the process by which proteins are synthesized from amino acids?
Proteins are synthesized by linking amino acids together through peptide bonds in a specific sequence.What is the role of hydrogen bonds in secondary protein structure?
Hydrogen bonds stabilize alpha helices and beta sheets in the secondary structure.What is the effect of a mutation that changes one amino acid in a protein?
A single amino acid change can alter the protein's structure and potentially its function.