Proteins quiz #5 Flashcards

  • What type of bond links amino acids together in a protein?
    Amino acids are linked together by peptide bonds.
  • How many common amino acids are used by living organisms to build proteins?
    There are 20 common amino acids used to build proteins.
  • What are the common components found in all amino acids?
    All amino acids have a central (alpha) carbon, a hydrogen atom, an amino group, and a carboxyl group.
  • What determines the primary structure of a protein?
    The order, type, and quantity of amino acids determine the primary structure.
  • What is the secondary structure of a protein?
    The secondary structure refers to the formation of alpha helices and beta sheets in the protein backbone.
  • What is the tertiary structure of a protein?
    The tertiary structure is the overall three-dimensional shape of a single polypeptide chain.
  • Do all proteins have quaternary structure?
    No, only proteins with multiple polypeptide chains have quaternary structure.
  • What environmental factors can cause protein denaturation?
    Changes in pH, temperature, or salt concentration can cause protein denaturation.
  • What is the function of chaperone proteins in cells?
    Chaperone proteins assist in the proper folding and renaturation of proteins, ensuring they are functional.
  • What is an oligopeptide?
    An oligopeptide is a short chain of amino acids, typically between 2 and 20 residues.
  • What is a polypeptide?
    A polypeptide is a long chain of more than 50 amino acids.
  • What is the N-terminal end of a protein?
    The N-terminal end is the end of a protein with a free amino group.
  • What part of an amino acid varies among the 20 different types?
    The R group (side chain) varies among the 20 amino acids.
  • What happens if the sequence of amino acids in a protein changes?
    Changing the sequence alters the primary structure and can affect all higher levels of structure and function.
  • What is meant by the term 'folded' protein?
    A folded protein has adopted its functional three-dimensional shape.
  • What is the significance of the R group in amino acids?
    The R group determines the chemical properties and identity of each amino acid.
  • What is the effect of high temperature on protein structure?
    High temperature can denature proteins, causing them to lose their shape and function.
  • What is the effect of salt concentration on protein structure?
    Altered salt concentration can disrupt ionic interactions, causing protein denaturation.
  • What is the difference between a peptide and a polypeptide?
    A peptide has fewer than 50 amino acids, while a polypeptide has more than 50.
  • What is the function of hemoglobin in the body?
    Hemoglobin is a protein in red blood cells that transports oxygen.
  • What is meant by the term 'renature' in relation to proteins?
    Renature means to restore a denatured protein to its original, functional shape.
  • What is the difference between primary and secondary protein structure?
    Primary structure is the amino acid sequence; secondary structure is the formation of alpha helices and beta sheets.
  • What is a functional protein?
    A functional protein is a folded polypeptide or group of polypeptides with biological activity.
  • What is the role of the central carbon in an amino acid?
    The central (alpha) carbon connects the amino group, carboxyl group, hydrogen, and R group.
  • What is the relationship between amino acid sequence and protein function?
    The amino acid sequence determines the protein's structure, which in turn determines its function.
  • What is the maximum number of amino acids in a peptide?
    A peptide has fewer than 50 amino acids.
  • What is the function of the amino group in an amino acid?
    The amino group acts as a base and is involved in forming peptide bonds.
  • What is the function of the carboxyl group in an amino acid?
    The carboxyl group acts as an acid and is involved in forming peptide bonds.
  • What is the significance of the sequence of amino acids in a protein?
    The sequence determines the protein's structure and function.
  • What is the main role of proteins in biological systems?
    Proteins perform a wide range of functions, including catalysis, structure, transport, and regulation.
  • What is the difference between a monomer and a polymer in the context of proteins?
    A monomer is a single amino acid; a polymer is a chain of amino acids (protein).
  • What is the role of peptide bonds in protein structure?
    Peptide bonds link amino acids together to form the protein's primary structure.
  • How do changes in the environment affect protein structure?
    Environmental changes can disrupt bonds and interactions, leading to denaturation.
  • What is the importance of chaperone proteins in the cell?
    Chaperone proteins ensure that other proteins fold correctly and maintain their functional shapes.
  • What is the relationship between protein structure and enzyme activity?
    Enzyme activity depends on the correct three-dimensional structure of the protein.
  • What is the main function of the R group in amino acids?
    The R group determines the specific properties and reactivity of each amino acid.
  • What is the difference between a functional and a denatured protein?
    A functional protein has its correct shape and activity; a denatured protein has lost its shape and function.
  • What is the process by which proteins are synthesized from amino acids?
    Proteins are synthesized by linking amino acids together through peptide bonds in a specific sequence.
  • What is the role of hydrogen bonds in secondary protein structure?
    Hydrogen bonds stabilize alpha helices and beta sheets in the secondary structure.
  • What is the effect of a mutation that changes one amino acid in a protein?
    A single amino acid change can alter the protein's structure and potentially its function.