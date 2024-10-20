Introduction to Protists quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Protists quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of these organisms are sessile?
Sessile organisms are those that are fixed in one place and do not move. Examples include certain types of algae and some protozoans.Which of the following characteristics is common among all protists?
All protists are eukaryotic, meaning they have a nucleus and other membrane-bound organelles.Which of the following are methods of locomotion that can be observed among protozoa? A) Flagella B) Cilia C) Pseudopodia D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhich of the following are not found in red algae? A) Chlorophyll a B) Chlorophyll b C) Phycobilins D) Cellulose
B) Chlorophyll bWhich protist has an eyespot to help it find light to make food?
Euglena has an eyespot that helps it detect light for photosynthesis.How can a paramecium carry out all of life’s functions?
A paramecium carries out all life functions using its organelles, such as cilia for movement, a contractile vacuole for osmoregulation, and a nucleus for genetic control.What protists use pseudopodia for movement and may or may not have a shell?
Amoebas use pseudopodia for movement and may or may not have a shell.Which of these is not true about both protostomes and deuterostomes living on land?
Both protostomes and deuterostomes have adapted to terrestrial life, but not all have developed lungs or similar respiratory structures.Which of the following is a trait shared by protostomes and deuterostomes? A) Bilateral symmetry B) Radial symmetry C) Asymmetry D) None of the above
A) Bilateral symmetryWhich statement best describes protists?
Protists are a diverse group of eukaryotic organisms that do not fit into the categories of plants, animals, or fungi.Which of the following are characteristics of red algae? A) Presence of phycobilins B) Multicellular structure C) Lack of flagella D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhich of the following are methods and/or structures that protists utilize for movement? A) Flagella B) Cilia C) Pseudopodia D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhich of the following is not a characteristic of paramecium? A) Cilia B) Contractile vacuole C) Photosynthetic D) Macronucleus
C) PhotosyntheticWhich of the following organisms are sessile? A) Barnacles B) Amoebas C) Euglena D) Paramecium
A) BarnaclesWhich statement describes all protists?
All protists are eukaryotic organisms that do not fit into the categories of plants, animals, or fungi.Which of the following organisms has a siphon? A) Squid B) Paramecium C) Amoeba D) Euglena
A) SquidWhich of the following are characteristics of ctenophores? A) Bioluminescence B) Radial symmetry C) Ciliary plates D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhich of the following is not a characteristic of parasitic helminths? A) Multicellular B) Eukaryotic C) Photosynthetic D) Lack of digestive system
C) PhotosyntheticWhich of the following types of organisms is most likely to have a nerve net? A) Cnidarians B) Mollusks C) Arthropods D) Annelids
A) CnidariansWhich of the following protist groups is most closely related to the land plants? A) Green algae B) Red algae C) Brown algae D) Diatoms
A) Green algaeWhich statement accurately describes alternation of generations in protists?
Alternation of generations in protists involves a life cycle that alternates between a multicellular haploid phase and a multicellular diploid phase.Which of the following is not a structure used for locomotion in protists? A) Flagella B) Cilia C) Pseudopodia D) Siphon
D) SiphonHow does a euglena obtain nutrients?
Euglena can obtain nutrients through photosynthesis using its chloroplasts or by absorbing nutrients from the environment.Which of the following groups contain organisms that are multicellular? A) Green algae B) Red algae C) Brown algae D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhich of the following organisms are found in the kingdom Protista? A) Amoeba B) Paramecium C) Euglena D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhich of these are functions of the spores or cysts formed by many protists? A) Protection from harsh conditions B) Reproduction C) Dispersal D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhich of the following statements about protozoa is true? A) They are all photosynthetic B) They are all multicellular C) They are all eukaryotic D) They are all sessile
C) They are all eukaryoticGiardia belongs to which group within the supergroup Excavata?
Giardia belongs to the diplomonads group within the supergroup Excavata.Which of the following statements are true of members of the phylum Nematoda? A) They are roundworms B) They have a complete digestive system C) They are pseudocoelomates D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhat two cell structures do protists have that bacteria do not?
Protists have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, which bacteria do not.Which statement describes the function of the eye spot in a euglena?
The eye spot in a euglena helps it detect light, aiding in photosynthesis.Is the paramecium a unicellular or multicellular organism?
The paramecium is a unicellular organism.How do barnacles feed?
Barnacles feed by filtering plankton and other small particles from the water using their feathery appendages called cirri.Which of the following statements regarding protozoa is false? A) They are all eukaryotic B) They are all unicellular C) They are all photosynthetic D) They can be parasitic
C) They are all photosyntheticWhich protozoan is associated with the ability to cause severe dysentery?
Entamoeba histolytica is associated with causing severe dysentery.Which of the following statements about the Plasmodium parasite is true? A) It causes malaria B) It is transmitted by mosquitoes C) It has a complex life cycle D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhich of the following describes all animals but not all protists? A) Multicellular B) Eukaryotic C) Photosynthetic D) Sessile
A) MulticellularWhat is true of all organisms in the kingdom Protista?
All organisms in the kingdom Protista are eukaryotic.Where would you find a sessile organism?
Sessile organisms are typically found attached to surfaces in aquatic environments or on land, such as rocks or the ocean floor.Which of the following is a correct statement about cellular slime molds?
Cellular slime molds exist as individual cells but can aggregate to form a multicellular structure when resources are scarce.