Introduction to Protists quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to Protists quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Which grouping includes all of the protists? A) Eukaryotes B) Prokaryotes C) Archaea D) Bacteria
A) EukaryotesHow might a single-celled euglenoid or dinoflagellate use its flagellum?
A single-celled euglenoid or dinoflagellate uses its flagellum for locomotion, allowing it to move through its aquatic environment.Which of the following are characteristics of the phylum Ctenophora? A) Bioluminescence B) Radial symmetry C) Ciliary plates D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhat is the major difference between protostomes and deuterostomes?
The major difference is in their embryonic development: protostomes develop the mouth first from the blastopore, while deuterostomes develop the anus first.The three major groups within the Rhizaria include which of the following? A) Foraminifera B) Radiolaria C) Cercozoa D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhich of these answers is true of the Apicomplexa? A) They are all parasitic B) They have a complex life cycle C) They include the malaria-causing Plasmodium D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhich of the following characteristics apply to all species in kingdom Protista? A) Eukaryotic B) Unicellular C) Photosynthetic D) Multicellular
A) EukaryoticWhich protists lack cilia and flagella?
Amoebas lack cilia and flagella, using pseudopodia for movement instead.