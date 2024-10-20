Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Protists quiz #3 Flashcards

Introduction to Protists quiz #3
1/8
  • Which grouping includes all of the protists? A) Eukaryotes B) Prokaryotes C) Archaea D) Bacteria
    A) Eukaryotes
  • How might a single-celled euglenoid or dinoflagellate use its flagellum?
    A single-celled euglenoid or dinoflagellate uses its flagellum for locomotion, allowing it to move through its aquatic environment.
  • Which of the following are characteristics of the phylum Ctenophora? A) Bioluminescence B) Radial symmetry C) Ciliary plates D) All of the above
    D) All of the above
  • What is the major difference between protostomes and deuterostomes?
    The major difference is in their embryonic development: protostomes develop the mouth first from the blastopore, while deuterostomes develop the anus first.
  • The three major groups within the Rhizaria include which of the following? A) Foraminifera B) Radiolaria C) Cercozoa D) All of the above
    D) All of the above
  • Which of these answers is true of the Apicomplexa? A) They are all parasitic B) They have a complex life cycle C) They include the malaria-causing Plasmodium D) All of the above
    D) All of the above
  • Which of the following characteristics apply to all species in kingdom Protista? A) Eukaryotic B) Unicellular C) Photosynthetic D) Multicellular
    A) Eukaryotic
  • Which protists lack cilia and flagella?
    Amoebas lack cilia and flagella, using pseudopodia for movement instead.