Protist Cells exam Flashcards

Protists
A diverse group of eukaryotic organisms that do not fit into the categories of plants, animals, or fungi.
What is the unifying feature of eukaryotes?
The nucleus.
Endosymbiotic Theory
The theory that eukaryotic cells originated through a symbiotic relationship between early prokaryotic cells.
What are mitochondria believed to have originated from?
Proteobacterium through symbiogenesis.
Primary Endosymbiosis
The process where a eukaryotic cell engulfs a cyanobacterium, which then becomes a chloroplast.
Secondary Endosymbiosis
When a eukaryotic cell engulfs another eukaryotic cell that already has chloroplasts, resulting in quadruple membraned chloroplasts.
Paraphyletic Group
A group of organisms that includes an ancestor but not all of its descendants.
What type of reproduction do most protists undergo?
Asexual reproduction through mitosis.
Multinucleation
A condition where a single eukaryotic cell has more than one nucleus.
What are some examples of multicellular protists?
Brown algae, red algae, and slime molds.
Cilia and Flagella
Structures used by protists for movement.
Amoeboid Movement
Movement by reshaping the cell and forming pseudopodia.
Pseudopodia
Cytoplasmic protrusions used by amoeboid cells for movement and feeding.
Phagocytosis
The process by which a cell engulfs a solid particle to form an internal vesicle.
What is the significance of sexual reproduction in protists?
It enhances genetic variation, which is important for evolution.
Decomposers
Protists that absorb nutrients directly across their cell membrane from decaying organic matter.
What is the role of transport proteins in decomposers?
They help in the absorption of nutrients across the cell membrane.
Synapomorphy
A derived character shared by organisms in a clade.
What is the evolutionary significance of protists?
They showcase multiple independent lineages and adaptations within the eukaryotic domain.
Colonial Protists
Protists that live in colonies.
What are the structural differences between prokaryotic and eukaryotic flagella?
They have different structural compositions and mechanisms of movement.
Photosynthetic Protists
Protists that can perform photosynthesis, often through chloroplasts obtained via endosymbiosis.
What is the function of chloroplasts in protists?
To perform photosynthesis and produce energy.
Multicellularity in Protists
Arose independently in various eukaryotic lineages.
What is the role of mitochondria in eukaryotic cells?
To generate ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.
Symbiogenesis
The merging of two separate organisms to form a single new organism.
What are some common features shared by many protists?
Multinucleation, cell walls or shells, cilia and flagella, and amoeboid movement.
Unicellular Predators
Protists that hunt and engulf their prey through phagocytosis.