Protist Cells exam Flashcards

  • Protists

    A diverse group of eukaryotic organisms that do not fit into the categories of plants, animals, or fungi.

  • What is the unifying feature of eukaryotes?

    The nucleus.

  • Endosymbiotic Theory

    The theory that eukaryotic cells originated through a symbiotic relationship between early prokaryotic cells.

  • What are mitochondria believed to have originated from?

    Proteobacterium through symbiogenesis.

  • Primary Endosymbiosis

    The process where a eukaryotic cell engulfs a cyanobacterium, which then becomes a chloroplast.

  • Secondary Endosymbiosis

    When a eukaryotic cell engulfs another eukaryotic cell that already has chloroplasts, resulting in quadruple membraned chloroplasts.

  • Paraphyletic Group

    A group of organisms that includes an ancestor but not all of its descendants.

  • What type of reproduction do most protists undergo?

    Asexual reproduction through mitosis.

  • Multinucleation

    A condition where a single eukaryotic cell has more than one nucleus.

  • What are some examples of multicellular protists?

    Brown algae, red algae, and slime molds.

  • Cilia and Flagella

    Structures used by protists for movement.

  • Amoeboid Movement

    Movement by reshaping the cell and forming pseudopodia.

  • Pseudopodia

    Cytoplasmic protrusions used by amoeboid cells for movement and feeding.

  • Phagocytosis

    The process by which a cell engulfs a solid particle to form an internal vesicle.

  • What is the significance of sexual reproduction in protists?

    It enhances genetic variation, which is important for evolution.

  • Decomposers

    Protists that absorb nutrients directly across their cell membrane from decaying organic matter.

  • What is the role of transport proteins in decomposers?

    They help in the absorption of nutrients across the cell membrane.

  • Synapomorphy

    A derived character shared by organisms in a clade.

  • What is the evolutionary significance of protists?

    They showcase multiple independent lineages and adaptations within the eukaryotic domain.

  • Colonial Protists

    Protists that live in colonies.

  • What are the structural differences between prokaryotic and eukaryotic flagella?

    They have different structural compositions and mechanisms of movement.

  • Photosynthetic Protists

    Protists that can perform photosynthesis, often through chloroplasts obtained via endosymbiosis.

  • What is the function of chloroplasts in protists?

    To perform photosynthesis and produce energy.

  • Multicellularity in Protists

    Arose independently in various eukaryotic lineages.

  • What is the role of mitochondria in eukaryotic cells?

    To generate ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.

  • Symbiogenesis

    The merging of two separate organisms to form a single new organism.

  • What are some common features shared by many protists?

    Multinucleation, cell walls or shells, cilia and flagella, and amoeboid movement.

  • Unicellular Predators

    Protists that hunt and engulf their prey through phagocytosis.