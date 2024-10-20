Skip to main content
Protist Life Cycles exam Flashcards

Protist Life Cycles exam
  • Alternation of generations
    A life cycle involving both haploid (gametophyte) and diploid (sporophyte) stages, each with multicellular components.
  • What is the haploid multicellular stage in alternation of generations called?
    Gametophyte
  • Sporophyte
    The diploid multicellular stage in alternation of generations that undergoes meiosis to produce spores.
  • What do gametophytes produce?
    Gametes
  • Heteromorphic
    When the sporophyte and gametophyte stages are structurally different.
  • Isomorphic
    When the sporophyte and gametophyte stages look the same.
  • What is the only diploid stage in a haploid-dominant life cycle?
    Zygote
  • What process does the zygote undergo in a haploid-dominant life cycle?
    Meiosis
  • Diploid-dominant life cycle
    A life cycle where the only haploid cells are the gametes.
  • In a diploid-dominant life cycle, what do mature cells undergo to form gametes?
    Meiosis
  • What is the role of spores in alternation of generations?
    Spores are units of asexual reproduction that are generally haploid and unicellular.
  • What happens after gametes fuse in alternation of generations?
    Fertilization occurs, forming a zygote.
  • What does the zygote form after undergoing mitosis in alternation of generations?
    Sporophyte
  • What is the main difference between haploid-dominant and diploid-dominant life cycles?
    In haploid-dominant, the zygote undergoes meiosis directly; in diploid-dominant, the zygote undergoes mitosis to form the organism.
  • What type of organisms can have haploid-dominant life cycles?
    Unicellular or multicellular organisms
  • What is the process by which haploid cells reproduce asexually in haploid-dominant life cycles?
    Mitosis and cell division
  • What is the only haploid part of a diploid-dominant organism's life cycle?
    Gametes
  • What is the significance of understanding eukaryotic life cycles?
    It is crucial for grasping reproductive strategies in various organisms, including plants and protists.
  • What happens to the zygote in a diploid-dominant life cycle?
    It undergoes mitosis to form the organism.
  • What is the process by which gametophytes form from spores?
    Mitosis
  • What is the main reproductive strategy in haploid-dominant life cycles?
    Asexual reproduction through mitosis and cell division
  • What is the role of meiosis in diploid-dominant life cycles?
    To form gametes from mature cells
  • What is the outcome of fertilization in alternation of generations?
    Formation of a zygote
  • What is the structural difference between heteromorphic and isomorphic organisms?
    Heteromorphic organisms have different forms for sporophyte and gametophyte stages, while isomorphic organisms have the same form for both stages.
  • What is the primary characteristic of a diploid-dominant life cycle?
    The organism is primarily diploid, with gametes being the only haploid cells.
  • What is the primary characteristic of a haploid-dominant life cycle?
    The organism is primarily haploid, with the zygote being the only diploid stage.
  • What is the process by which gametes are formed in haploid-dominant life cycles?
    Mitosis