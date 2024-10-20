Protist Life Cycles exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 27 ) Hide definitions

Alternation of generations A life cycle involving both haploid (gametophyte) and diploid (sporophyte) stages, each with multicellular components.

What is the haploid multicellular stage in alternation of generations called? Gametophyte

Sporophyte The diploid multicellular stage in alternation of generations that undergoes meiosis to produce spores.

What do gametophytes produce? Gametes

Heteromorphic When the sporophyte and gametophyte stages are structurally different.

Isomorphic When the sporophyte and gametophyte stages look the same.

What is the only diploid stage in a haploid-dominant life cycle? Zygote

What process does the zygote undergo in a haploid-dominant life cycle? Meiosis

Diploid-dominant life cycle A life cycle where the only haploid cells are the gametes.

In a diploid-dominant life cycle, what do mature cells undergo to form gametes? Meiosis

What is the role of spores in alternation of generations? Spores are units of asexual reproduction that are generally haploid and unicellular.

What happens after gametes fuse in alternation of generations? Fertilization occurs, forming a zygote.

What does the zygote form after undergoing mitosis in alternation of generations? Sporophyte

What is the main difference between haploid-dominant and diploid-dominant life cycles? In haploid-dominant, the zygote undergoes meiosis directly; in diploid-dominant, the zygote undergoes mitosis to form the organism.

What type of organisms can have haploid-dominant life cycles? Unicellular or multicellular organisms

What is the process by which haploid cells reproduce asexually in haploid-dominant life cycles? Mitosis and cell division

What is the only haploid part of a diploid-dominant organism's life cycle? Gametes

What is the significance of understanding eukaryotic life cycles? It is crucial for grasping reproductive strategies in various organisms, including plants and protists.

What happens to the zygote in a diploid-dominant life cycle? It undergoes mitosis to form the organism.

What is the process by which gametophytes form from spores? Mitosis

What is the main reproductive strategy in haploid-dominant life cycles? Asexual reproduction through mitosis and cell division

What is the role of meiosis in diploid-dominant life cycles? To form gametes from mature cells

What is the outcome of fertilization in alternation of generations? Formation of a zygote

What is the structural difference between heteromorphic and isomorphic organisms? Heteromorphic organisms have different forms for sporophyte and gametophyte stages, while isomorphic organisms have the same form for both stages.

What is the primary characteristic of a diploid-dominant life cycle? The organism is primarily diploid, with gametes being the only haploid cells.

What is the primary characteristic of a haploid-dominant life cycle? The organism is primarily haploid, with the zygote being the only diploid stage.