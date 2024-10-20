Protist Life Cycles quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the dominant stage in the life cycle of mosses?
The dominant stage in the life cycle of mosses is the gametophyte stage, which is haploid.
Which of the following statements about the moss life cycle is false? A) The sporophyte is the dominant stage. B) The gametophyte is haploid. C) Mosses exhibit alternation of generations. D) The sporophyte depends on the gametophyte for nutrition.
A) The sporophyte is the dominant stage.
How do hydra reproduce?
Hydra can reproduce both sexually and asexually, with asexual reproduction typically occurring through budding.
What do the moss life cycle and the fern life cycle have in common?
Both the moss and fern life cycles exhibit alternation of generations, involving both gametophyte and sporophyte stages.
Which of these is found in the moss life cycle? A) Zygote B) Gametophyte C) Sporophyte D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What is alternation of generations?
Alternation of generations is a life cycle that alternates between multicellular diploid (sporophyte) and multicellular haploid (gametophyte) forms.
What is the role of the sporophyte in the Laminaria life cycle?
In the Laminaria life cycle, the sporophyte is the multicellular diploid form that produces haploid spores via meiosis.
How does Plasmodium complete its life cycle?
Plasmodium completes its life cycle by alternating between mosquito and human hosts, involving both sexual and asexual stages.
What is the function of the macronucleus in Paramecium?
The macronucleus in Paramecium is responsible for day-to-day operations of the cell.
How does Paramecium reproduce asexually?
Paramecium reproduces asexually through binary fission, where the cell divides into two genetically identical cells.