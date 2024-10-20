Eukaryotic Supergroups: Exploring Protist Diversity quiz #2 Flashcards
Eukaryotic Supergroups: Exploring Protist Diversity quiz #2
Protists that move via extension of pseudopodia are members of which eukaryotic supergroup?
Protists that move via extension of pseudopodia are members of the SAR clade, specifically the Rhizarians.Which of the following is the eukaryotic supergroup that contains fungi and animals? A) Excavata B) SAR clade C) Archaeplastida D) Unikonta
D) Unikonta is the eukaryotic supergroup that contains fungi and animals.What are the four supergroups of eukaryotes mentioned in the video?
The four supergroups of eukaryotes are Excavata, SAR clade, Archaeplastida, and Unikonta.Which supergroup includes organisms like diatoms and dinoflagellates?
The SAR clade includes organisms like diatoms and dinoflagellates.What is the primary basis for grouping the four eukaryotic supergroups?
The primary basis for grouping the four eukaryotic supergroups is genetic studies.Which supergroup is sometimes referred to as 'plantae' in some textbooks?
The supergroup Archaeplastida is sometimes referred to as 'plantae' in some textbooks.What is the significance of the term 'Unikonta' in the context of eukaryotic supergroups?
The term 'Unikonta' refers to a supergroup that includes animals and fungi, and it is slowly being replaced by the term 'Amorphea'.Which protist group is known for utilizing cilia for movement and feeding?
Ciliates are the protist group known for utilizing cilia for movement and feeding.What is the evolutionary significance of protists as highlighted in the summary?
Protists highlight evolutionary significance through their diverse reproductive strategies and complex life cycles.Which supergroup includes green algae and land plants?
The supergroup Archaeplastida includes green algae and land plants.