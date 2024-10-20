Protist Lineages exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

Excavata A major group of unicellular eukaryotes, many of which lack mitochondria and reproduce asexually.

What is unique about Diplomonads? They lack mitochondria, have two nuclei, and use flagella for motion.

Parabasalids A group of protists that lack mitochondria and use flagella for movement, often parasitic.

What is a mixotroph? An organism that can perform both photosynthesis and heterotrophy.

Archaeplastida A major monophyletic group of eukaryotes that includes green algae and land plants, originating from primary endosymbiosis.

What pigment gives red algae its color? Phycoerythrin, which masks the green from chlorophyll.

Green Algae A group of algae similar to land plants, containing chlorophytes and charophytes.

What defines the SAR clade? A monophyletic supergroup made up of Stramenopiles, Alveolates, and Rhizarians.

Stramenopiles A group of protists characterized by flagella with hair-like projections, includes diatoms and brown algae.

What are diatoms known for? Unicellular photosynthetic organisms with protective shells made of silicon dioxide.

Golden Algae Unicellular organisms with yellow and brown carotenoids, often mixotrophs.

What is the function of gas-filled chambers in brown algae? To help the kelp stalks float to the surface for better sunlight exposure.

Alveolata A group of protists with membrane-enclosed sacs (alveoli) under the plasma membrane.

What are dinoflagellates? Mostly unicellular aquatic protists with two flagella and cellulose plates.

Apicomplexans Parasitic protists with apical complex structures for host cell penetration.

What is unique about the life cycle of Plasmodium? It involves both sexual and asexual reproduction, switching between mosquitoes and humans.

Ciliates Protists covered in cilia used for movement and feeding, with a diploid micronucleus and macronucleus.

How do ciliates reproduce sexually? By exchanging haploid micronuclei and undergoing mitosis to form new macronuclei and micronuclei.

Rhizarians Mostly unicellular amoebas that use pseudopodia for feeding.

What are radiolarians? Protists with an internal silica skeleton and pseudopodia for feeding.

Forams Protists with calcium carbonate shells that have holes for pseudopodia.

What are Cercozoans? A group of amoeba and flagellated protists that feed with pseudopodia.

Amoebozoa A group of amoebas with lobe and tube-shaped pseudopodia, including slime molds.

What is a plasmodial slime mold? A large, continuous cell with many nuclei that forms fruiting bodies.

Cellular Slime Molds Slime molds that form fruiting bodies by aggregating individual cells.