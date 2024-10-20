Punnett Square Probability quiz #2 Flashcards
Punnett Square Probability quiz #2
What is the likelihood that the children in square 1 will have earlobes that are not attached?
The likelihood depends on the specific genotypes of the parents, which are not provided in the question.Why can the principles of probability be used to predict the outcomes of genetic crosses?
The principles of probability can be used because genetic crosses involve independent events, similar to coin flips, where the outcome of one event does not affect another.What is the likelihood that the children in square 2 will have earlobes that are not attached?
The likelihood depends on the specific genotypes of the parents, which are not provided in the question.What does the rule of multiplication state in the context of genetic probability?
The rule of multiplication states that the probability of two independent events occurring together is the product of their individual probabilities.How does the rule of addition apply to genetic probability?
The rule of addition calculates the probability of one event or another occurring by summing their probabilities.Why are coin flips used as an analogy for genetic probability in Punnett squares?
Coin flips are used because they represent independent events, similar to how fertilization events in genetics are independent.What is the probability of two heterozygous pea plants having two green offspring?
The probability is 1/16, calculated by multiplying the probability of one green offspring (1/4) by itself for two independent events.What is the probability of two coins both landing on heads or both landing on tails?
The probability is 1/2, calculated by adding the probability of both landing on heads (1/4) and both landing on tails (1/4).What is the probability of obtaining a homozygous dominant or homozygous recessive offspring from a genetic cross?
The probability is 1/2, calculated by adding the probabilities of homozygous dominant (1/4) and homozygous recessive (1/4).What is the significance of independent events in genetic probability?
Independent events are significant because they allow the use of probability rules, such as multiplication and addition, to predict genetic outcomes.