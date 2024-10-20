Punnett Squares exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Punnett Squares exam

Punnett Squares exam
  • Punnett Square

    A diagram used to predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from specific parental traits.

  • What is the first step in creating a Punnett square?

    Draw the square with four smaller squares inside it.

  • What is the second step in using a Punnett square?

    Align the alleles of the parent gametes on the top and left side of the square.

  • What is the third step in using a Punnett square?

    Analyze the results to determine possible genotypes and phenotypes of the offspring.

  • Fertilization

    The fusion of gametes to form a new organism.

  • What does each square in a Punnett square represent?

    An equally probable genotype and phenotype that one single offspring can inherit.

  • What is the purpose of a Punnett square?

    To determine the possibilities that offspring will inherit specific traits.

  • What does a Punnett square show?

    The possible genotypes and phenotypes of offspring for a specific trait.

  • Independent Fertilization Events

    Each fertilization event producing an offspring is independent of each other.

  • What is represented by filling in the squares in a Punnett square?

    The process of fertilization or the fusion of gametes.

  • What is the result of a cross between homozygous dominant and homozygous recessive plants?

    All offspring display the dominant phenotype.

  • What does each box in a Punnett square represent?

    A possible genotype resulting from the combination of parental alleles.

  • What is the significance of analyzing a Punnett square?

    To determine the genetic probabilities and inheritance patterns of offspring.

  • Genetic Probability

    The likelihood of a particular genotype or phenotype occurring in offspring.

  • What does a heterozygous genotype result in?

    A dominant phenotype due to the presence of one dominant allele.

  • Inheritance Patterns

    The predictable patterns seen in the transmission of traits from parents to offspring.

  • What is the role of meiosis in a Punnett square?

    It represents the formation of gametes with specific alleles.