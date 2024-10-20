Punnett Squares exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (17)
Punnett Square
A diagram used to predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from specific parental traits.
What is the first step in creating a Punnett square?
Draw the square with four smaller squares inside it.
What is the second step in using a Punnett square?
Align the alleles of the parent gametes on the top and left side of the square.
What is the third step in using a Punnett square?
Analyze the results to determine possible genotypes and phenotypes of the offspring.
Fertilization
The fusion of gametes to form a new organism.
What does each square in a Punnett square represent?
An equally probable genotype and phenotype that one single offspring can inherit.
What is the purpose of a Punnett square?
To determine the possibilities that offspring will inherit specific traits.
What does a Punnett square show?
The possible genotypes and phenotypes of offspring for a specific trait.
Independent Fertilization Events
Each fertilization event producing an offspring is independent of each other.
What is represented by filling in the squares in a Punnett square?
The process of fertilization or the fusion of gametes.
What is the result of a cross between homozygous dominant and homozygous recessive plants?
All offspring display the dominant phenotype.
What does each box in a Punnett square represent?
A possible genotype resulting from the combination of parental alleles.
What is the significance of analyzing a Punnett square?
To determine the genetic probabilities and inheritance patterns of offspring.
Genetic Probability
The likelihood of a particular genotype or phenotype occurring in offspring.
What does a heterozygous genotype result in?
A dominant phenotype due to the presence of one dominant allele.
Inheritance Patterns
The predictable patterns seen in the transmission of traits from parents to offspring.
What is the role of meiosis in a Punnett square?
It represents the formation of gametes with specific alleles.