Punnett Squares quiz #2 Flashcards

Punnett Squares quiz #2
1/10
  • What phenotypes would you predict in the F2 generation from a cross between homozygous dominant and homozygous recessive parents?
    In the F2 generation, you would predict a 3:1 ratio of dominant to recessive phenotypes.
  • Which fraction represents 25% of the offspring in a genetic cross?
    The fraction 1/4 represents 25% of the offspring in a genetic cross.
  • What genotypes would you expect in future offspring from a marriage between two heterozygous individuals? Select all that apply: AA, Aa, aa.
    You would expect the genotypes AA, Aa, and aa in future offspring from this marriage.
  • Which of these is commonly used to predict the results of simple genetic crosses? A) Forked-line diagram B) Punnett square C) Pedigree chart D) Karyotype
    B) Punnett square
  • What is our null hypothesis for genotype ratios in a genetic cross?
    The null hypothesis is that the observed genotype ratios will match the expected ratios based on Mendelian inheritance.
  • What is typically the purpose of drawing a forked-line diagram in genetics?
    The purpose of a forked-line diagram is to predict the outcomes of genetic crosses involving multiple traits.
  • What are the gamete possibilities of an organism with the genotype tt?
    The gamete possibilities for an organism with the genotype tt are t and t.
  • What is the first step in creating a Punnett square?
    The first step is to draw the square itself, which includes four smaller squares within it.
  • How does a Punnett square represent the process of fertilization?
    A Punnett square represents fertilization by filling in the squares with the possible combinations of gametes from each parent.
  • What does each square in a Punnett square represent?
    Each square in a Punnett square represents an equally probable genotype and phenotype that one single offspring can inherit.