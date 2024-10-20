Punnett Squares quiz #2 Flashcards
Punnett Squares quiz #2
What phenotypes would you predict in the F2 generation from a cross between homozygous dominant and homozygous recessive parents?
In the F2 generation, you would predict a 3:1 ratio of dominant to recessive phenotypes.Which fraction represents 25% of the offspring in a genetic cross?
The fraction 1/4 represents 25% of the offspring in a genetic cross.What genotypes would you expect in future offspring from a marriage between two heterozygous individuals? Select all that apply: AA, Aa, aa.
You would expect the genotypes AA, Aa, and aa in future offspring from this marriage.Which of these is commonly used to predict the results of simple genetic crosses? A) Forked-line diagram B) Punnett square C) Pedigree chart D) Karyotype
B) Punnett squareWhat is our null hypothesis for genotype ratios in a genetic cross?
The null hypothesis is that the observed genotype ratios will match the expected ratios based on Mendelian inheritance.What is typically the purpose of drawing a forked-line diagram in genetics?
The purpose of a forked-line diagram is to predict the outcomes of genetic crosses involving multiple traits.What are the gamete possibilities of an organism with the genotype tt?
The gamete possibilities for an organism with the genotype tt are t and t.What is the first step in creating a Punnett square?
The first step is to draw the square itself, which includes four smaller squares within it.How does a Punnett square represent the process of fertilization?
A Punnett square represents fertilization by filling in the squares with the possible combinations of gametes from each parent.What does each square in a Punnett square represent?
Each square in a Punnett square represents an equally probable genotype and phenotype that one single offspring can inherit.