Review of Photosynthesis quiz #1 Flashcards
Terms in this set (13)
How is ATP produced in the light reactions of photosynthesis?
ATP is produced through chemiosmosis in the light reactions of photosynthesis.
What role do reduced electron carriers play in aerobic cellular respiration?
Reduced electron carriers such as NADH and FADH2 are broken down to create a hydrogen ion gradient, which is used by ATP synthase to make ATP.
What is synthesized during the light reactions of photosynthesis besides ATP?
The light reactions of photosynthesis synthesize reduced electron carriers such as NADPH.
What molecule receives electrons at the end of the electron transport chain in aerobic cellular respiration?
Oxygen gas receives electrons at the end of the electron transport chain, forming water.
What is the starting point for the electron transport chain in the light reactions of photosynthesis?
The electron transport chain in the light reactions starts with electrons being given from photosystem II.
What is the difference between substrate-level phosphorylation and chemiosmosis in ATP production?
Substrate-level phosphorylation directly transfers a phosphate group to ADP, while chemiosmosis uses a hydrogen ion gradient to drive ATP synthesis.
What is the role of NADP+ in the light reactions of photosynthesis?
NADP+ is reduced to NADPH by receiving electrons during the light reactions of photosynthesis.
What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain of aerobic respiration?
The final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain of aerobic respiration is oxygen.
What process in cellular respiration involves the breakdown of NADH and FADH2?
The electron transport chain involves the breakdown of NADH and FADH2 to create a hydrogen ion gradient for ATP production.
What is the primary purpose of the light reactions in photosynthesis?
The primary purpose of the light reactions is to convert light energy into chemical energy in the form of ATP and NADPH.
What is the role of photosystem I in the light reactions of photosynthesis?
Photosystem I provides electrons to NADP+ to form NADPH during the light reactions.
What is the key difference between aerobic respiration and the light reactions of photosynthesis regarding electron carriers?
Aerobic respiration consumes reduced electron carriers to make ATP, while the light reactions synthesize reduced electron carriers like NADPH.
What is chemiosmosis and where does it occur?
Chemiosmosis is the process of using a hydrogen ion gradient to drive ATP synthesis, occurring in both cellular respiration and the light reactions of photosynthesis.