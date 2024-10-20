Skip to main content
Review of the Cell Cycle exam Flashcards

Review of the Cell Cycle exam
  • Interphase

    The phase of the cell cycle where the cell prepares for division by growing and replicating its DNA.

  • What happens during prophase?

    Chromatin condenses into chromosomes, and the centrosomes begin to move to opposite poles.

  • Prometaphase

    The phase where the nuclear envelope breaks down and mitotic spindles attach to chromosomes.

  • What is the mnemonic to remember the cell cycle phases?

    "I party particularly more at the club"

  • Metaphase

    The phase where chromosomes align at the cell's center.

  • What occurs during anaphase?

    Sister chromatids are separated and pulled to opposite poles of the cell.

  • Telophase

    The phase where the nucleus reforms and chromosomes begin to unwind into chromatin.

  • What is cytokinesis?

    The process of dividing the cytoplasm to form two daughter cells.

  • What does the 'I' in the mnemonic stand for?

    Interphase

  • What does the 'P' in 'party' represent?

    Prophase

  • What does the 'P' in 'particularly' represent?

    Prometaphase

  • What does the 'M' in 'more' represent?

    Metaphase

  • What does the 'A' in 'at' represent?

    Anaphase

  • What does the 'T' in 'the' represent?

    Telophase

  • What does the 'C' in 'club' represent?

    Cytokinesis

  • What happens to the nuclear envelope during prometaphase?

    It breaks down.

  • What is the role of the mitotic spindle?

    To attach to chromosomes and help separate sister chromatids.

  • What is the final step of the cell cycle?

    Cytokinesis

  • What happens to chromosomes during metaphase?

    They align at the cell's center.

  • What is the main event of anaphase?

    Separation of sister chromatids.

  • What reforms during telophase?

    The nucleus and nucleolus.

  • What is the significance of cytokinesis?

    It completes cell division by splitting the cytoplasm.

  • What happens to chromatin during prophase?

    It condenses into chromosomes.

  • What happens to the mitotic spindle during telophase?

    It breaks down.

  • What is the state of the cell at the end of mitosis?

    A single cell with two nuclei.

  • What is the role of centrosomes during prophase?

    They move to opposite poles and start forming the mitotic spindle.

  • What happens to chromosomes during telophase?

    They begin to unwind into loosely coiled chromatin.

  • What is the main event of cytokinesis?

    Division of the cytoplasm.