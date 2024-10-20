Review of the Cell Cycle exam Flashcards
Interphase
The phase of the cell cycle where the cell prepares for division by growing and replicating its DNA.
What happens during prophase?
Chromatin condenses into chromosomes, and the centrosomes begin to move to opposite poles.
Prometaphase
The phase where the nuclear envelope breaks down and mitotic spindles attach to chromosomes.
What is the mnemonic to remember the cell cycle phases?
"I party particularly more at the club"
Metaphase
The phase where chromosomes align at the cell's center.
What occurs during anaphase?
Sister chromatids are separated and pulled to opposite poles of the cell.
Telophase
The phase where the nucleus reforms and chromosomes begin to unwind into chromatin.
What is cytokinesis?
The process of dividing the cytoplasm to form two daughter cells.
What does the 'I' in the mnemonic stand for?
Interphase
What does the 'P' in 'party' represent?
Prophase
What does the 'P' in 'particularly' represent?
Prometaphase
What does the 'M' in 'more' represent?
Metaphase
What does the 'A' in 'at' represent?
Anaphase
What does the 'T' in 'the' represent?
Telophase
What does the 'C' in 'club' represent?
Cytokinesis
What happens to the nuclear envelope during prometaphase?
It breaks down.
What is the role of the mitotic spindle?
To attach to chromosomes and help separate sister chromatids.
What is the final step of the cell cycle?
Cytokinesis
What happens to chromosomes during metaphase?
They align at the cell's center.
What is the main event of anaphase?
Separation of sister chromatids.
What reforms during telophase?
The nucleus and nucleolus.
What is the significance of cytokinesis?
It completes cell division by splitting the cytoplasm.
What happens to chromatin during prophase?
It condenses into chromosomes.
What happens to the mitotic spindle during telophase?
It breaks down.
What is the state of the cell at the end of mitosis?
A single cell with two nuclei.
What is the role of centrosomes during prophase?
They move to opposite poles and start forming the mitotic spindle.
What happens to chromosomes during telophase?
They begin to unwind into loosely coiled chromatin.
What is the main event of cytokinesis?
Division of the cytoplasm.