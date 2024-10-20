Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon exam Flashcards
Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon exam
Terms in this set (29)
- Lac OperonAn inducible operon that is typically off but can be activated by allolactose.
- Trp OperonA repressible operon that is usually on but can be inhibited by tryptophan.
- What is the function of the genes in the lac operon?To metabolize lactose for energy.
- What is the function of the genes in the trp operon?To synthesize the amino acid tryptophan.
- Lac IThe repressor gene in the lac operon.
- Trp RThe repressor gene in the trp operon.
- AllolactoseA lactose derivative that inactivates the lac I repressor.
- TryptophanThe regulatory molecule that activates the trp R repressor.
- How many genes are in the lac operon?Three genes: lacZ, lacY, and lacA.
- How many genes are in the trp operon?Five genes: trpA, trpB, trpC, trpD, and trpE.
- What happens to the lac operon in the absence of lactose?The lac I repressor is active, repressing transcription and turning the operon off.
- What happens to the trp operon in the absence of tryptophan?The trp R repressor remains inactive, allowing transcription and turning the operon on.
- Inducible OperonAn operon that is normally off but can be turned on by an inducer.
- Repressible OperonAn operon that is normally on but can be turned off by a corepressor.
- What is the effect of allolactose on the lac operon?It inactivates the lac I repressor, allowing transcription to proceed.
- What is the effect of tryptophan on the trp operon?It activates the trp R repressor, repressing transcription.
- What happens to the lac operon when lactose is present?Lactose inactivates the repressor, turning the operon on.
- What happens to the trp operon when tryptophan is present?Tryptophan activates the repressor, turning the operon off.
- LacZ, LacY, LacAThe three genes in the lac operon responsible for lactose metabolism.
- TrpA, TrpB, TrpC, TrpD, TrpEThe five genes in the trp operon responsible for tryptophan synthesis.
- What is the role of the lac I repressor in the lac operon?To repress transcription in the absence of lactose.
- What is the role of the trp R repressor in the trp operon?To repress transcription in the presence of tryptophan.
- CorepressorA molecule that activates a repressor protein to inhibit transcription.
- InducerA molecule that inactivates a repressor protein to initiate transcription.
- What is the state of the lac operon when the repressor is inactive?The operon is turned on, allowing transcription.
- What is the state of the trp operon when the repressor is active?The operon is turned off, repressing transcription.
- Gene RegulationThe process of turning genes on and off to control gene expression.
- Metabolic PathwaysSeries of chemical reactions in a cell that build and breakdown molecules for cellular processes.
- What is the main difference between the lac and trp operons?The lac operon is inducible (normally off), while the trp operon is repressible (normally on).