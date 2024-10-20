Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Lac Operon An inducible operon that is typically off but can be activated by allolactose.

Trp Operon A repressible operon that is usually on but can be inhibited by tryptophan.

What is the function of the genes in the lac operon? To metabolize lactose for energy.

What is the function of the genes in the trp operon? To synthesize the amino acid tryptophan.

Lac I The repressor gene in the lac operon.

Trp R The repressor gene in the trp operon.

Allolactose A lactose derivative that inactivates the lac I repressor.

Tryptophan The regulatory molecule that activates the trp R repressor.

How many genes are in the lac operon? Three genes: lacZ, lacY, and lacA.

How many genes are in the trp operon? Five genes: trpA, trpB, trpC, trpD, and trpE.

What happens to the lac operon in the absence of lactose? The lac I repressor is active, repressing transcription and turning the operon off.

What happens to the trp operon in the absence of tryptophan? The trp R repressor remains inactive, allowing transcription and turning the operon on.

Inducible Operon An operon that is normally off but can be turned on by an inducer.

Repressible Operon An operon that is normally on but can be turned off by a corepressor.

What is the effect of allolactose on the lac operon? It inactivates the lac I repressor, allowing transcription to proceed.

What is the effect of tryptophan on the trp operon? It activates the trp R repressor, repressing transcription.

What happens to the lac operon when lactose is present? Lactose inactivates the repressor, turning the operon on.

What happens to the trp operon when tryptophan is present? Tryptophan activates the repressor, turning the operon off.

LacZ, LacY, LacA The three genes in the lac operon responsible for lactose metabolism.

TrpA, TrpB, TrpC, TrpD, TrpE The five genes in the trp operon responsible for tryptophan synthesis.

What is the role of the lac I repressor in the lac operon? To repress transcription in the absence of lactose.

What is the role of the trp R repressor in the trp operon? To repress transcription in the presence of tryptophan.

Corepressor A molecule that activates a repressor protein to inhibit transcription.

Inducer A molecule that inactivates a repressor protein to initiate transcription.

What is the state of the lac operon when the repressor is inactive? The operon is turned on, allowing transcription.

What is the state of the trp operon when the repressor is active? The operon is turned off, repressing transcription.

Gene Regulation The process of turning genes on and off to control gene expression.

Metabolic Pathways Series of chemical reactions in a cell that build and breakdown molecules for cellular processes.