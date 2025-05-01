r/K Selection quiz #3 Flashcards

How does natural selection influence the life history strategies of r-selected and K-selected species?
Natural selection favors r-selected strategies in unstable environments by maximizing growth rate (r), while it favors K-selected strategies in stable environments by optimizing fitness near carrying capacity (K).
What type of environment is most likely to favor the evolution of K-selected species, and why?
Stable environments with intense competition and populations near carrying capacity favor K-selected species because these conditions reward high parental investment and efficient resource use.
What is meant by the term 'life history' in biology?
Life history refers to how a species allocates its time, energy, and resources to survival, growth, and reproduction.
What are the main reproductive characteristics of r-selected species?
R-selected species have high fecundity, produce many offspring, and invest little parental care in each offspring.
Which type of survivorship curve is associated with r-selected species, and what does it indicate?
R-selected species exhibit type 3 survivorship curves, indicating high mortality rates and low survivorship early in life.
How do K-selected species typically invest in their offspring compared to r-selected species?
K-selected species produce few offspring but invest heavily in each one, often providing significant parental care.
What population dynamics are commonly observed in r-selected species?
R-selected species often experience boom and bust cycles, with rapid population growth followed by rapid crashes.
How do survivorship curves differ between K-selected and r-selected species?
K-selected species have type 1 survivorship curves with high early-life survivorship, while r-selected species have type 3 curves with high early-life mortality.