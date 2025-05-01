r/K Selection quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does natural selection influence the life history strategies of r-selected and K-selected species? Natural selection favors r-selected strategies in unstable environments by maximizing growth rate (r), while it favors K-selected strategies in stable environments by optimizing fitness near carrying capacity (K).

What type of environment is most likely to favor the evolution of K-selected species, and why? Stable environments with intense competition and populations near carrying capacity favor K-selected species because these conditions reward high parental investment and efficient resource use.

What is meant by the term 'life history' in biology? Life history refers to how a species allocates its time, energy, and resources to survival, growth, and reproduction.

What are the main reproductive characteristics of r-selected species? R-selected species have high fecundity, produce many offspring, and invest little parental care in each offspring.