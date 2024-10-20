Roots and Shoots exam Flashcards

Roots
Primarily absorb water and nutrients, anchor the plant, and store materials.
Shoots
Facilitate photosynthesis by capturing sunlight and carbon dioxide.
Chloroplast
Organelle in plant cells that carries out photosynthesis.
What is the primary function of leaves?
Photosynthesis and gas exchange.
Central Vacuole
Large structure in plant cells that stores water, sugars, amino acids, and maintains turgidity.
What are the two types of cell walls in plant cells?
Primary cell wall and secondary cell wall.
Plasmodesmata
Channels between plant cells that allow for transport of materials and cell signaling.
What is the role of the middle lamella?
A sticky substance made of pectins that glues plant cells together.
Tap Root
The main dominant root from which all other roots project.
What are adventitious roots?
Roots that develop from any parts of the plant rather than the root system.
Nodes
Points on the stem where leaves and buds grow out.
What is the function of the apical bud?
Primary growth point of the plant for vertical growth.
Petiole
The stalk that connects the leaf blade to the stem.
What is the mesophyll?
Interior tissue of the leaf where photosynthesis occurs.
Stomata
Pores in the leaf that control gas exchange and regulate water loss.
What are prop roots?
Adventitious roots that provide aerial support to the plant.
Pneumatophores
Modified roots that allow for gas exchange.
What is a stolon?
A modified stem that produces a new individual above ground.
Rhizome
A modified stem that grows underground and produces a new individual.
What are stem tubers?
Modified stems that store carbohydrates, like potatoes.
Bulb
A modified leaf for food storage, like an onion.
What are tendrils?
Modified leaves that help climbing plants grip surfaces.
Cactus Spines
Modified leaves that provide defense.
What is the function of the cuticle on leaves?
Prevents water loss from land plants.
Lateral Bud
Buds at the nodes where leaves, branches, or flowers develop.
What is the role of the stem in plants?
Supports vertical growth and transports materials.
What are the two parts of a leaf?
Petiole and blade.
What is lignin?
A polymer in secondary cell walls that helps maintain rigidity.
What are the main nutrients plants need from the soil?
Nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium.