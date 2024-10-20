Roots and Shoots exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Roots and Shoots exam

Roots and Shoots exam
  • Roots

    Primarily absorb water and nutrients, anchor the plant, and store materials.

  • Shoots

    Facilitate photosynthesis by capturing sunlight and carbon dioxide.

  • Chloroplast

    Organelle in plant cells that carries out photosynthesis.

  • What is the primary function of leaves?

    Photosynthesis and gas exchange.

  • Central Vacuole

    Large structure in plant cells that stores water, sugars, amino acids, and maintains turgidity.

  • What are the two types of cell walls in plant cells?

    Primary cell wall and secondary cell wall.

  • Plasmodesmata

    Channels between plant cells that allow for transport of materials and cell signaling.

  • What is the role of the middle lamella?

    A sticky substance made of pectins that glues plant cells together.

  • Tap Root

    The main dominant root from which all other roots project.

  • What are adventitious roots?

    Roots that develop from any parts of the plant rather than the root system.

  • Nodes

    Points on the stem where leaves and buds grow out.

  • What is the function of the apical bud?

    Primary growth point of the plant for vertical growth.

  • Petiole

    The stalk that connects the leaf blade to the stem.

  • What is the mesophyll?

    Interior tissue of the leaf where photosynthesis occurs.

  • Stomata

    Pores in the leaf that control gas exchange and regulate water loss.

  • What are prop roots?

    Adventitious roots that provide aerial support to the plant.

  • Pneumatophores

    Modified roots that allow for gas exchange.

  • What is a stolon?

    A modified stem that produces a new individual above ground.

  • Rhizome

    A modified stem that grows underground and produces a new individual.

  • What are stem tubers?

    Modified stems that store carbohydrates, like potatoes.

  • Bulb

    A modified leaf for food storage, like an onion.

  • What are tendrils?

    Modified leaves that help climbing plants grip surfaces.

  • Cactus Spines

    Modified leaves that provide defense.

  • What is the function of the cuticle on leaves?

    Prevents water loss from land plants.

  • Lateral Bud

    Buds at the nodes where leaves, branches, or flowers develop.

  • What is the role of the stem in plants?

    Supports vertical growth and transports materials.

  • What are the two parts of a leaf?

    Petiole and blade.

  • What is lignin?

    A polymer in secondary cell walls that helps maintain rigidity.

  • What are the main nutrients plants need from the soil?

    Nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium.