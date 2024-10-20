Roots and Shoots quiz #2 Flashcards
Roots and Shoots quiz #2
What would happen if a plant were unable to produce root caps?
If a plant were unable to produce root caps, it would struggle to protect the growing tips of its roots, making them more susceptible to damage and less effective in penetrating the soil.
c) PhotosynthesisWhat are the 7 parts of a tree?
Which of the following is not a function of the stem in plants? a) Support b) Transport of water c) Photosynthesis d) Storage

c) Photosynthesis
c) PhotosynthesisWhich plant part is responsible for absorption of water and nutrients?
What plant organ anchors the plant to the ground?

Roots anchor the plant to the ground.
Roots anchor the plant to the ground.Which of the following plant parts supports the stem? a) Roots b) Leaves c) Flowers d) Nodes
a) RootsWhat is the function of the xylem?
The xylem transports water and dissolved minerals from the roots to the rest of the plant.How are a taproot system and a fibrous root system different?
A taproot system has a main central root that grows deep into the soil, while a fibrous root system consists of many small roots that spread out near the surface.What are the functions of roots?
Roots absorb water and nutrients, anchor the plant, and store food.What are the functions of the stem?
The stem supports the plant, transports nutrients and water, and sometimes stores food.What is the primary function of the root?
The root absorbs water and nutrients, anchors the plant, and stores food.What are the functions of stems?
Stems support the plant, transport nutrients and water, and sometimes store food.What is the primary function of the root of a plant?
Roots absorb water and nutrients, anchor the plant, and store food.What are the functions of xylem?
Xylem transports water and dissolved minerals from the roots to the rest of the plant.Which type of roots grow directly downward?
The roots absorb water and nutrients, anchor the plant, and store food.What is the function of root hairs?
Root hairs increase the surface area of roots for better absorption of water and nutrients.Which of these is a function of the root of a plant? a) Photosynthesis b) Water absorption c) Seed production d) Gas exchange
The root absorbs water and nutrients, anchors the plant, and stores food.Which example below is the site of primary growth that results in the plant increasing in height? a) Apical bud b) Lateral bud c) Root cap d) Leaf blade
a) Apical budWhich of these is a function of the xylem? a) Photosynthesis b) Transport of water c) Seed production d) Gas exchange
The root absorbs water and nutrients, anchors the plant, and stores food.Which of the following anchor the plant? a) Leaves b) Stems c) Roots d) Flowers
c) RootsWhat is the process by which roots uptake nutrients?
Roots uptake nutrients through a process called absorption, where they absorb water and dissolved minerals from the soil.What is the function of xylem in plants?
Xylem transports water and dissolved minerals from the roots to the rest of the plant.What does the xylem transport?
The xylem transports water and dissolved minerals.Why are root hairs such an important feature in the root system?
Root hairs increase the surface area for absorption, allowing the plant to take in more water and nutrients.How do cations enter root hairs?
Cations enter root hairs through ion channels and transport proteins in the root cell membranes.What is the function of xylem tissue?
Roots absorb water and nutrients, anchor the plant, and store food.What is the function of meristems? Where are they located?
Meristems are regions of active cell division that contribute to plant growth. They are located at the tips of roots and shoots.Which part of a plant is responsible for absorbing water and minerals and anchoring the plant?
The roots are responsible for absorbing water and minerals and anchoring the plant.What are the functions of a plant's root system?
The root system absorbs water and nutrients, anchors the plant, and stores food.Why do plants that grow in the tundra have shallow root systems?
Plants in the tundra have shallow root systems because the permafrost prevents deep root penetration, and they need to quickly absorb surface water and nutrients.