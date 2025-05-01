Roots and Shoots quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Describe the difference between a taproot and adventitious roots, and provide an example of a plant with each type. A taproot is the main dominant root from which lateral roots branch, as seen in carrots. Adventitious roots arise from the shoot system rather than the root system, such as the aerial roots of fig trees or the prop roots of corn.

How do stomata and guard cells regulate gas exchange and water loss in leaves? Stomata are pores in the leaf surface that allow gas exchange. Guard cells surround each stoma and control its opening and closing by changing turgidity, which is regulated by the movement of potassium ions and water. When guard cells are turgid, the stoma opens for gas exchange; when they lose turgidity, the stoma closes to reduce water loss.

Give two examples of modified plant structures and explain their adaptive advantages. Prop roots (modified roots) provide extra support for plants like mangroves and corn. Cactus spines (modified leaves) reduce water loss and protect against herbivores, while cactus stems are modified for water storage.

