Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Scientific Method quiz #2 Flashcards

Scientific Method quiz #2
1/10
  • Which of the following statements is an explanation: a prediction, a hypothesis, or a theory?
    A hypothesis is an explanation as it provides a testable explanation for an observation.
  • Which of these hypotheses is best supported by observations of this animal: the animal is nocturnal, the animal is diurnal, or the animal is crepuscular?
    The best-supported hypothesis would be the one that aligns with the observed activity patterns of the animal, such as being active at night for nocturnal behavior.
  • What is the first step in the scientific method?
    The first step in the scientific method is making an observation.
  • What distinguishes a hypothesis from a prediction?
    A hypothesis provides a testable explanation for an observation, while a prediction forecasts the outcome of an event.
  • What is the role of peer review in the scientific method?
    Peer review involves having peers check the scientific method process for errors and validate the findings before publication.
  • What is a theory in the context of the scientific method?
    A theory is a broad hypothesis supported by a large body of evidence and many observations.
  • Why can hypotheses and theories never be proven true?
    Hypotheses and theories can never be proven true because they can always be falsified by future findings.
  • What is the cell theory in biology?
    The cell theory states that all living organisms are made up of cells and all cells come from pre-existing cells.
  • What does the homeostasis theory propose?
    The homeostasis theory proposes that all living organisms have the ability to maintain relatively consistent internal environments.
  • What does the theory of evolution suggest about living organisms?
    The theory of evolution suggests that all living organisms evolved from a single common ancestor.