Scientific Method quiz #2 Flashcards
Scientific Method quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following statements is an explanation: a prediction, a hypothesis, or a theory?
A hypothesis is an explanation as it provides a testable explanation for an observation.Which of these hypotheses is best supported by observations of this animal: the animal is nocturnal, the animal is diurnal, or the animal is crepuscular?
The best-supported hypothesis would be the one that aligns with the observed activity patterns of the animal, such as being active at night for nocturnal behavior.What is the first step in the scientific method?
The first step in the scientific method is making an observation.What distinguishes a hypothesis from a prediction?
A hypothesis provides a testable explanation for an observation, while a prediction forecasts the outcome of an event.What is the role of peer review in the scientific method?
Peer review involves having peers check the scientific method process for errors and validate the findings before publication.What is a theory in the context of the scientific method?
A theory is a broad hypothesis supported by a large body of evidence and many observations.Why can hypotheses and theories never be proven true?
Hypotheses and theories can never be proven true because they can always be falsified by future findings.What is the cell theory in biology?
The cell theory states that all living organisms are made up of cells and all cells come from pre-existing cells.What does the homeostasis theory propose?
The homeostasis theory proposes that all living organisms have the ability to maintain relatively consistent internal environments.What does the theory of evolution suggest about living organisms?
The theory of evolution suggests that all living organisms evolved from a single common ancestor.