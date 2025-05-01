Scientific Method quiz #3 Flashcards

List the main steps of the scientific method in order.
The main steps are: 1) Make an observation, 2) Ask a question, 3) Formulate a hypothesis and make a prediction, 4) Design and conduct an experiment, 5) Collect and interpret data, 6) Draw conclusions, 7) Peer review and publish.
Why can you trust the information found in a science textbook?
Because the information has been subjected to the scientific method, peer review, and is based on published primary literature.
What is the purpose of peer review in the scientific method?
Peer review ensures that the scientific process and results are checked for errors and validity by other experts before publication.
Can a hypothesis or theory ever be proven true? Why or why not?
No, hypotheses and theories can never be proven true; they can only be accepted or falsified because new evidence may arise that disproves them.
What does the homeostasis theory state?
The homeostasis theory states that all living organisms have the ability to maintain relatively consistent internal environments.
What does it mean for a theory to be falsifiable?
A theory is falsifiable if it can be proven false by new evidence or observations.
What is the first step in the scientific method?
The first step is to make an observation.
What is meant by 'collect and interpret data' in the scientific method?
It means gathering results from the experiment and analyzing them to see if they support or refute the hypothesis.
Give an example of a prediction.
If you add gas to a motorcycle, it will start.
Give an example of a theory.
All motorcycles stop working when they run out of gas, so adding gas will allow them to work again.
What is the difference between primary literature and textbook information?
Primary literature contains original research that has undergone peer review, while textbooks summarize and present information from primary literature.
Why do scientists repeat the scientific method multiple times?
Repeating the process increases reliability and helps ensure that results are accurate and not due to chance.
How does a hypothesis relate to a prediction?
A hypothesis often includes a prediction as part of its explanation.
Why is the scientific method considered a cycle?
Because if a hypothesis is rejected, the process repeats with new hypotheses and experiments.
What is a key characteristic of a scientific theory?
It is broad, supported by extensive evidence, and explains many observations.
What is the difference between accepting and proving a hypothesis?
Accepting means the evidence supports the hypothesis, but it is never absolutely proven true.
What is the role of evidence in forming scientific theories?
Theories are formed and supported by a large body of evidence from many observations and experiments.
What is meant by 'testable explanation' in the context of a hypothesis?
It means the explanation can be evaluated through experiments or observations.
What is the importance of collecting data in the scientific method?
Data provides the evidence needed to support or refute a hypothesis.
What is the difference between an observation and a question in the scientific method?
An observation is noticing something in the world, while a question is asking why or how that observation occurs.
What is the function of publishing primary literature in science?
It shares original research findings with the scientific community for review and further study.
What is meant by 'drawing conclusions' after interpreting data?
It means deciding whether the hypothesis is supported or needs to be rejected based on the data.
What is the relationship between a hypothesis and an experiment?
An experiment is designed to test the validity of a hypothesis.
What is the main goal of the scientific method?
To systematically answer questions and test ideas using evidence and experimentation.
What is the significance of the phrase 'supported by a large body of evidence' in defining a theory?
It means the theory is based on many experiments and observations, making it widely accepted.
What is the importance of asking a question after making an observation?
It guides the direction of investigation and helps focus the scientific inquiry.
What is the difference between a specific and a broad explanation in science?
A specific explanation (hypothesis) addresses a single observation, while a broad explanation (theory) covers many observations and is widely applicable.
What is meant by 'systematic approach' in the scientific method?
It refers to following a structured, step-by-step process to investigate questions and test ideas.
What is the role of explanation in a hypothesis?
A hypothesis must explain why something happens, not just predict what will happen.
What is the relationship between scientific knowledge and the scientific method?
Scientific knowledge is generated and validated through the systematic use of the scientific method.
How does the process of peer review improve scientific research?
It allows other experts to evaluate the research for accuracy, validity, and reliability before publication.
What is the importance of formulating a new hypothesis if the original is rejected?
It allows the investigation to continue and brings scientists closer to an accurate explanation.
How do predictions help in designing experiments?
Predictions provide expected outcomes that can be tested through experimentation.
What is the significance of the scientific method being repeatable?
Repeatability ensures that results are reliable and can be independently verified.
Why is it important for scientific theories to remain open to revision?
New evidence may emerge that requires theories to be updated or replaced, ensuring scientific progress.
How does the scientific method contribute to the advancement of science?
By providing a structured way to test ideas, correct errors, and build reliable knowledge over time.