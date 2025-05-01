Scientific Method quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 36 ) Hide definitions

List the main steps of the scientific method in order. The main steps are: 1) Make an observation, 2) Ask a question, 3) Formulate a hypothesis and make a prediction, 4) Design and conduct an experiment, 5) Collect and interpret data, 6) Draw conclusions, 7) Peer review and publish.

Why can you trust the information found in a science textbook? Because the information has been subjected to the scientific method, peer review, and is based on published primary literature.

What is the purpose of peer review in the scientific method? Peer review ensures that the scientific process and results are checked for errors and validity by other experts before publication.

Can a hypothesis or theory ever be proven true? Why or why not? No, hypotheses and theories can never be proven true; they can only be accepted or falsified because new evidence may arise that disproves them.

What does the homeostasis theory state? The homeostasis theory states that all living organisms have the ability to maintain relatively consistent internal environments.

What does it mean for a theory to be falsifiable? A theory is falsifiable if it can be proven false by new evidence or observations.