Seed Plants quiz #2 Flashcards

Seed plants provide seeds, which contain the embryonic plant and a protective seed coat, allowing them to remain dormant but viable for extended periods.
Which of the following is a key feature of seed plants facilitating life on land? A) Dominant gametophyte life cycle B) Production of spores C) Development of seeds D) Lack of vascular tissue
C) Development of seeds
In seed plant reproduction, what is the role of pollen grains?
Pollen grains are the male gametophytes that carry sperm to the ovule for fertilization.
Which of the following statements about seed plants is true? A) All seed plants are monocots B) Gymnosperms produce seeds in fruits C) Angiosperms have a unique process called double fertilization D) Seed plants are primarily homosporous
C) Angiosperms have a unique process called double fertilization
What is the main difference between gymnosperms and angiosperms regarding seed development?
Gymnosperms produce naked seeds in cones, while angiosperms develop seeds within fruits.
How do monocots and eudicots differ in terms of cotyledons?
Monocots have one cotyledon, while eudicots have two cotyledons.
What is the function of the endosperm in seed plants?
The endosperm provides nutrition for the developing embryo within the seed.
What is the significance of the integument in seed plants?
The integument is the outer protective layer of the ovule, which becomes the seed coat after fertilization.
What is the role of the micropyle in seed plants?
The micropyle is the opening at the apex of the integument that allows pollen to enter the ovule for fertilization.
What is the primary advantage of cross-pollination in angiosperms?
Cross-pollination promotes genetic diversity by mixing the genetics of two separate individuals.