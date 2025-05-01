Seed Plants quiz #3 Flashcards

What is double fertilization in angiosperms, and why is it significant?
Double fertilization is a unique process in angiosperms where one sperm fertilizes the egg to form a zygote (embryo), and a second sperm fertilizes the polar nuclei to form the endosperm, which nourishes the developing embryo. This process ensures efficient use of resources and is a key distinguishing feature of angiosperms.
What are the two main groups of seed plants and how do their seeds differ?
The two main groups are gymnosperms, which produce naked seeds in cones, and angiosperms, which develop seeds within fruits.
What is the dominant life cycle stage in seed plants, and how does it compare to their gametophyte stage?
Seed plants have a dominant sporophyte stage, while their gametophytes are microscopic and often develop within sporangia.
What is the function of the integument in an ovule, and how does it differ between gymnosperms and angiosperms?
The integument is the outer protective layer of the ovule; gymnosperms have a single integument, while angiosperms have multiple integuments.
How are monocots and eudicots distinguished based on their seeds?
Monocots have one cotyledon in their seeds, while eudicots have two cotyledons.
What is the difference between complete and incomplete flowers?
Complete flowers have sepals, petals, stamens, and pistils, while incomplete flowers are missing one or more of these structures.
How do monoecious and dioecious angiosperms differ in the distribution of male and female flowers?
Monoecious angiosperms have both male and female flowers on the same plant, while dioecious angiosperms have male and female flowers on separate plants.
What is the main advantage of cross-pollination over self-pollination in angiosperms?
Cross-pollination increases genetic diversity, while self-pollination results in less genetic variation.
Describe the process of double fertilization in angiosperms.
Double fertilization involves one sperm fertilizing the egg to form a zygote and another sperm fertilizing the polar nuclei to form the endosperm.
Why is double fertilization considered significant in angiosperms?
It ensures efficient use of resources by producing endosperm only when an egg is fertilized, providing nutrition for the developing embryo.